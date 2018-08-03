Founder Of The Queer Muslim Project On Challenges The Community Is Facing

Creating awareness of LGBTQ+ Muslim issues in India and South Asia is a digital platform named The Queer Muslim Project (TQMP).

The platform that acts as an online space for uninhibited conversations and exchange of experiences, ideas, and information regarding LGBTQ+ is now aiming to spread awareness through offline limits. It is now holding “Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Islam” workshop in Delhi. This will be a space for queer Muslims to explore their feelings and experiences of Islam, both positive and negative.

Speaking to the Indian Express, the founder of TQMP Rahman shared the challenges the community faces. He said, “Belonging to two marginalised communities, queer Muslims often fail to find acceptance even within the queer community. They are facing a parallel struggle to navigate their sexual as well as religious identities. There needs to be a fearless space to discuss gender identities and faith in Islam.”

TQMP came into existence after Rahman quit his PhD on the queer Muslim community midway at Texas University, United States when he found that there was a dearth of information or contemporary documents available on LGBTQ+ Muslims in India.

He, in the process, also learned that many LGBTQ+ people after being bogged down by the rigidness in the Muslim culture and community, give up on practising Islam to avoid Islamophobia.

“The mainstream idea about what faith says regarding the LGBTQ community is that their actions are sinful and punishable and as a result, I have heard people saying, ‘I’m not a Muslim, I’m queer,’ and I have seen the other extreme as well,” said Rahman as he highlighted the need for such a project.

Expanding its reach to the Muslim community, TQMP has now decided to mark their presence offline and gather in person to strengthen the movement.

The workshop in Delhi this Sunday will witness discussion felicitated by Fyzah Tajdin who is a non-binary queer Muslim from New York City (NYC), who works with the Muslim Alliance for Sexual and Gender Diversity (MASGD) in planning the annual LGBTQIA Muslim Retreat.

Rahman informed that the gathering at the workshop will be available through strict RSVPs to safeguard the voice and interest of the participants.

Calling TQMP an open chapter, Rahman said it is a voluntary initiative and right now the project is moderated by a group of ten people. “It is a voluntary community initiative expanded in both Delhi and Bengaluru,” he said.

Standing up for the LGBTQ+ people in the Muslim community has been a difficult journey for TQMP. “We are constantly trolled for organising events for queer Muslims, saying we should head to Pakistan as we are creating a divide within the LGBTQ+ community. But we want to include the voices of people who have queer and Muslim experiences in a way that invites conversation with the public,” said Rahman.

