Founder of Naturals, Veena Kumaravel Talks About ‘Trims And Cuts’ Of Her Business Journey

In today’s busy life, a visit to salon is not just restricted to hair and beauty care, but also sought as a quick window to relax in a calm ambience, and Veena Kumaravel, Founder of India’s No.1 Hair and Beauty Salon, Naturals, had foreseen its need way ahead of time.

She wasn’t a beautician but was driven by her zeal to break through, and the fact that she was oblivious to the norms of the industry, is what led her to lay a new foundation. “In 90s, there either existed small one-room beauty parlours or the five start hotel ones, and the thought of catering to the relatively large middle segment, is where my adventure began from.”

Veena was later joined by her husband, CK Kumaravel, and together the duo introduced the concept of unisex salons in Chennai, and thereafter the model of Franchise Salons, piloting a major change in the Indian beauty & hair salon industry.

In a conversation with IWB, Veena talks about making Naturals reach every India Pin Code and a lot more:

You were a novice in the Industry, how did you deal with that disadvantage and make it work to your advantage in understanding the Beauty World Dynamics?

When I set out in the beauty industry, not only was I an outsider, but also a very shy and introvert person (still am though). But the line I’d chosen needed me to be at the forefront, communicating and networking with people, and I was ready to learn and push myself out of my comfort zone. So I did exactly that, and in hindsight, the lack of knowledge about the know-how of the industry proved in my/our advantage, because we thought of things differently, and went on following our convictions.

Do you dedicate your way to approach work to someone in particular? Who’s had the strongest influence in your life?

I learnt the value of discipline from my Father, and after marriage, the magic of dedication and never-giving-up attitude from my mother-in-law. And having gathered these valuable lessons early in life, I kept them close and preserved throughout. Regarding my way to approach work, both my husband and I are big admirers of Anita Roddick, the founder of The Body shop. We wish to create a network like that of her brand, keeping in consideration all the factors that vary in our business.

Wow! And what do you attribute as your biggest learning from being a voice for yourself?

I listened to that faint voice that asked me to address my want of doing something and acted upon without over-thinking. Because in my opinion, self-analyzing and seeking advice from others often inhibits our action-taking capabilities. I didn’t know if it would work for me or not, but only by attempting could I have got to know. And I am glad that it proved to be the right decision. Easier said than done, but there is no other way to it, you can only try. If you succeed, nothing better, if you fail, get up again!

Indeed. When did your husband join you in your venture? Tell us something about your dynamic as a working couple?

He’s the co-founder of Naturals and has always supported me, but it was when the business started making profit and we thought of expanding that he joined me full-time. It’s great to have your life partner as your working partner, and we run pretty smoothly, he plays his strong points and I work along with mine. Coming from a marketing background, he has a knack for developing new strategies, exploring expansion ideas, and networking. Whereas I am more into handling the back-end, and currently heading our training academy, and the launch of new products and services.

That’s brilliant. Would you share with us few winning marketing ideas that he implemented, and succeeded in?

I’d love to. Taking you back to the initial years, we were the first salon to popularize the concept of ‘Gift Vouchers,’ I remember my husband himself distributed them outside malls and cinema halls, for which we now have tie-ups with various top-end retail stores. And I must say, coupons are a very good way to get a customer to walk-in. A few years later we launched ‘Beauty on Wheels,’ where a mini salon was set up inside a mobile van, and it became a huge success for weddings. Then we introduced home services, referred to as ‘Call a beautician,’ there have now come apps for it. And there have been many such, each of which proved to be a great success.

In 2015, on the opening of its 500th Salon, Naturals honored motherhood by announcing ‘Mothers of India’ award to Ms. Kareema Begum, mother of music composer, Mr. A.R. Rahman.

Did you ever have to experience rejection in the beginning years? How did you deal with it?

When I started, I’d hired a lady to handle the technical leg of my business, and I was completely dependent on her for the same. It so happened, that in a matter of three months, she walked out and that left my business high and dry. It took me time, but I learnt the basics, which later proved to be a valuable lesson in recruiting. And even at the time when we first thought of adopting the Franchise Model, our advertisement in The Hindu, for the chain that now has over 500 salons across India, had not received any response. Which later led us to find investors in our own family and friends. So, no journey can happen without failures and rejections, you fail, you get up again.

The current brand ambassador of Naturals Beauty & Salon is none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Give us the Thumb Rules to make a Franchise Chain successful?

When we decided to shape our business into a franchise model, only Lakme Salon had its Franchise running. But our aim was not only to expand our reach and business but more importantly, to contribute to women empowerment, by generating work opportunities for women, whether in the capacity of franchise owners or jobs.

Our way of going about it is rather different, in the sense that we don’t only call for monetary investment by potential investors, but we seek their time investment too. Because we believe in the importance of personal touch. And even after handing over, we stay in constant touch and provide all the essential support.

Jack Welch said, “Before you are a leader, success is all about growing yourself. When you become a leader, success is all about growing others.” Having empowered more than 500 women through her franchise model, Veena Kumaravel, has justified the role of a leader and is continuing to do exemplary work.

Naturals now has different verticals to serve the varied customer segments. How do you ensure the integrity of business and service standards?

Yes. We have Naturals W which is a women-only salon and Naturals Unisex, and apart from these, there is Naturals Luxury, Lounge, and Page 3. Our major business is done by Naturals Unisex, but irrespective of the segment, the staff training is carried at our Academy in Chennai. That being the only way through which we can ensure the quality of service standards and maintain the same too. The business strategies of course vary, and for that, we have dedicated teams working regionally, coordinated from our headquarters in Chennai.

And we’re now also in process of expanding our base to Abroad. Sri Lanka and Dubai being the few in the pipeline.

The first step into international market! What are the pillars of your expansion plan?

Our main concern is to tap those countries that have India Population. As I shared, we have already sealed the deals with our partners in Dubai and Sri Lanka. Other than that, we are getting inquiries from USA, as well.

The idea is to take an Indian Brand to the Global Market, just like how India sees International brands coming in all the time. We’re targeting on skin and Ayurveda Beauty Remedies, something that not only the Indians but locals too would want to give a try.

Speaking of which, you believe in keeping it subtle and simple, would you share with us the home beauty remedies that you indulge in? Few natural tips that “Naturals” stands by?

She laughed. Yes, I am always low on make-up. Basics and a little touch up is all you’ll see me sporting. As an adolescent, I have seen the use of Shikakai, Multani Mitti, and egg whites majorly. I also remember my mother soaking curry leaves in oil, to add to its moisturizing value for hair growth. But when you talk about business, however much we try to keep it “natural”, but due to the restricted shelf life of natural products, we have to find other ways. Owing to which, we launched our own product line, making available naturally grind powders and pastes. Also, our natural fruit-facial is a big hit! The more natural, the better.

We found out about your morning Yoga Sessions, tell us about its role in holding your day?

I have a personal yoga instructor, who comes at my place at 6 in the morning every day, and to tell you the secret, she is a major reason I am able to stick to the routine (she laughs). But jokes apart, as they say, Yoga is a great way to rejuvenate both your body and mind. I indulge in the asana form of it, and that one hour of morning sweat and peace indeed plays a key role in the smooth going of my day.

Also, we read that you’re an avid motivational books reader. So if you were to write a self-help guide for entrepreneurs, what would be the 3 pointers to look for?

Aah yes. I read Robin Sharma a lot. I can’t assure you with three distinct pointers, but I’d certainly want to share the essence of my practical learning and readings.

“Choose what you really love doing and are inclined to, and once you’ve made a decision, just go on taking the opportunities and give your best. We often indulge in contemplating and analyzing, which is important, I don’t deny, but know when to draw the line and not get into over-thinking and self-doubt. Time will never seem right and all the signals will never be green.”

Lastly, now that ‘Winter is Coming,’ any hair and beauty treatment tips that you’d like to prepare us with?

Ha-ha. Well, in South we don’t see winters, but to people from the North, I’d suggest using almond and milk face scrub in winters. Grind almonds, pour in little milk and apply the paste and leave for a while. It will not only provide moisture to the skin but also lighten it. As for hair, Oil massage is the way to go. It works wonders, leaves your scalp moisturized, and also improves the blood circulation, and of course, adds to hair growth! Hope that helps.