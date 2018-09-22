Founder Of Artisanal Cheese Brand Käse Chennai Tells Us How She Manages To Go Adulteration-Free

Making artisanal cheese and helping disabled women grow is what Chennai’s brand Käse Chennai is working towards. And, for its remarkable effort, they have been recognised with quite a few awards, one of them being the Narishakti Puraskar in the year 2017 by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Käse Chennai, an artisanal cheesemaking company providing over 30 varieties of cheese, was founded by two entrepreneur friends Namrata Sundaresan and Anuradha Krishnamoorthy in the year 2016.

The idea for the company was developed after Namrata returned from an artisanal cheesemaking course she opted for in a hill station during a holiday. Cheese and employment for disabled women were clubbed when Namrata shared her idea with Anuradha, who at other end was looking for a skill that she could teach the girls.

Anuradha is the founder of CAN DO, a BPO that focuses on training disabled individuals and employing them in telecalling and data/desk research services. Now, the Käse team consists of seven women, of which five have a hearing and speaking disability.

Let’s dip into the cheesy conversation we had with Namrata. (You saw that coming, didn’t you?)

Your cheesemaking journey began at a holiday course. Let’s talk about the experiments that turned out to be, “OK, this should definitely not be tried.”

Haha. TBH, there are none. I have always been good at cooking and with cheesemaking, you need to follow certain standards and specifications. It’s a technical process. We experiment mostly with infusing herbs and spices and so far, all of them received good responses.

Apart from the production of scrumptious varieties of cheese, Käse Chennai is known for its team.

Our all-women team is a small and enthusiastic group of seven girls, who are so, so brilliant. Five out of the seven are disabled, who are just so amazing at learning, observing, and bringing the best vibes to the team.

Elaborate more on their training and responsibilities, please.

If we talk about training, it has never been a difficulty. All of them are educated so there are manuals for them to understand the production cycles. Apart from that, everybody is on WhatsApp! Anu and one of the girls, Zarina (handling accounts), know sign language, which makes communication with them easier.

Namrata receiving Narishakti Puraskar from the honorable President of India.

With over 30 different varieties, when do you plan spread geographically?

We do plan to do that and it is in process, actually. But we want to grow as we also ramp up other small enterprises. Like, recently, a Kolkata girl is building her brand and we’re helping out in every way possible. We want it to increase employment and bring in more supply of artisanal cheese, which is healthy and nutritious.

In today’s world, how do you make sure to keep your process free from adulteration?

It’s difficult but I think if you have a vision, it’s easier to follow. We source milk from doodhwala, and use the milk as it is – in the raw form without pasteurisation as that way the nutrients are retained. We stay completely away from preservatives, emulsifiers, and all sorts of artificial additives and substitute it with sea salt in boiling water and vinegar.

Do you incorporate local recipes into the cheese?

Always been a sucker for local spices and herbs, so much so that I pick them up from everywhere I go. But, for cheese, we haven’t used as such.

We source a few tribal ingredients like raw honey from Kodaikanal and cocoa beans from orchids of Tamil Nadu.

We’re now bringing up Pink Rose-infused cheddar cheese for Diwali.

Maintaining mature cheese must require special attention. How do you manage?

In a place like Chennai with hot temperature and high humidity, it is quite challenging. Thankfully, now we’ve found the right way. We age them in AC rooms in a basement. Also, we preserve in a VISI cooler, which controls humidity as well. And, we follow clothbound technique.

Let’s talk about favourite moments when cheese is on the plate. Any rules to follow for its right pairing?

It’s a bad idea to eat chicken/meat with cheese. You’ll go heavy with protein, avoid that.

And, for people a bit apprehensive of cheese, the right way of exploring?

There is no right way, but with so many varieties available don’t make a decision based on one. Try other options, and you might develop a taste.

Founder partner at a consulting firm and running Käse simultaneously, successfully. Any tips on time management?

I believe everybody can manage time and doing different things at once. Long time back I had received an advice from a mentor, who had told me to divide my day into two parts – revenue generating hours and non-revenue generating hours. So, I divide my work accordingly.

Also, a good off in a week is needed.