Former Taj Hotels Employee On Her #MeToo Story And The Organisation’s Attempt To Sabotage It

It was in 2016 during the Tata-Mistry tussle that the resignation letter of a former executive assistant with Taj Hotels was leaked in the media where she had accused Rakesh Sarna, the then CEO and MD, of sexual misconduct and harassment.

In the wake of #MeTooIndia, that official has finally started to come out with her identity and the entire account of the happenings back then. Anjuli Pandit, a US citizen and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card holder, shared that she first joined the Tata Group in 2009 at the age of 23 and then returned to the organisation in 2014 after a break for her higher education. It was a year after this that Sarna expressed the desire for her to be transferred to the Taj Hotels as his Executive Assistant and right from that point his misdemeanors started.

“In December we had an uncomfortable phone call to discuss my salary and when I wasn’t happy with his offer, Sarna said ‘I think you are beautiful enough to pay you a crore but I don’t have that kind of money honey.’ That was the first indication I had that something was not right,” she shared.

She wrote to The Indian Express, recollecting the incidents, “Over the seven months, he remarked on my looks, his attraction to me and his desire to have an affair. His advances were very verbal, and I was always clear, I was not interested at all. Whether I deflected, professionally requested, or burst into tears in frustration, he persisted. The environment became intolerable as we both lost our patience.”

She also shared that it was not possible for her to register a complaint with Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) committee at Taj because Sarna was a member of the same. She said that despite raising the issue to many officials at Taj and the board members, the only solution that was offered to her was her resignation from Taj Group and a demotion to “a mediocre-at-best position.”

“Since I didn’t feel comfortable with the internal Taj processes, I decided to seek support from the board and largest shareholder, Tata Sons. What I didn’t realise, is that by not following the formal route, I was providing the Tata Group an opportunity to side-step best practices,” she said.

She further shared that despite raising the complaints to everyone possible, instead of getting any justice, things actually went against her and she was asked to resign from the Taj Hotels and was further demoted to a back-office job.

Finally, in November 2015, Pandit ended up quitting and cited Sarna’s “repeated unwanted sexual advances” as the reason. She also stated the desire to “move out of Tata Group and into an organisation which values and respects women’s rights” in the resignation letter.

In July 2016, she was approached by the law firm AZB & Partners which on behalf of Tata Son attempted to get her to sign a letter saying that her “decision to quit the Tata Group was based purely on personal reasons.” However, she refused to sign it. The letter also sought her to stop media from sharing any “speculative stories about my stint with the Tata Group.”

However, just a year after her resignation in November 2016, the contents from Pandit’s resignation letter were leaked in the media where she wasn’t named. “It was during the Cyrus Mistry-Ratan Tata face-off and Sarna was known to be close to Mistry…I was horrified that the letter was leaked and I was a mere pawn in this power struggle despite me keeping quiet about it all along and not making any trouble as advised,” she said.

After she declined to sign the legal letter and told them that they had insufficient means to combat workplace harassment, a new committee was set up by Tata Sons to handle the matter.

She raised that she was never given a copy of the committee’s findings. She said, “I have written to everyone including current Tata Sons Chairperson with a copy to the head of HR for Taj, for a copy of the final report. But I never received a response.”

Tata Sons refused to comment on a questionnaire sent to them by The Indian Express seeking a response to Pandit’s allegations. AZB’s officials also refused to comment on the legal letter.

H/T: The Indian Express