Former SBI Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya On Why She Brought In Women-Friendly Policies

Arundhati Bhattacharya was listed as the 25th most powerful woman in the world by Forbes magazine in the year 2016, three years after her appointment as SBI’s chairman.

Joining SBI in the year 1977, she became the first female chairman of the bank in the year 2013. She served as bank’s chairman for four years from 2013-2017. In her term, she came up a few impactful policies for women. She introduced a two-year sabbatical leave policy for the bank’s female employees to use either for maternity or elder care. On Women’s day, she announced free vaccination against cervical cancer for all the bank’s female employees.

She played a major role during demonitisation and SBI’s five banks’ merger.

Speaking of the responsibility and alertness during demonitisation, she told Vogue India, “My first reaction was, let’s go out and organise it. The announcement happened on the evening of November 8, and we had to open counters on the morning of 10th. Thirty-six hours is a very small window. Not just that, demonetisation last happened in 1978, so there was no standard operating procedure. We also had to convey to our people that they had to behave in the best possible manner with customers, comfort them, tell them their money is safe. The communication exercise was a massive one. When I look back I sometimes wonder how we did it. Of course, it helped that there was a groundswell of support from people at large.“

She also spoke on the need she felt to introduce policies like the two-year sabbatical and vaccination against cervical cancer. She said, “Women form 50 percent of society, so they should form 50 percent of the workforce in any organisation. We find that once women come on board, many of them fall off; at the entry level I might be getting 30 percent women, but at the top level it becomes 4 percent. So there’s a loss, a lot of leakages, along the way. You need to plug those leakages.“

On their difficulty of going to rural areas for operational projects, she said, “We created chummeries, where we hire the flat where four to six women can stay together and from where they can travel to the rural branches that may be located 15, 20 or 30km away. This enables me to put them out onto operational assignments, which if they didn’t take up would impact their career going forward. It grooms them for higher management, it makes them look after each other.“

She has successfully balanced her work and personal life and the key for her was to prioritize, teamwork, and dispensability. “I always believe in teamwork. And teamwork doesn’t only mean the office; it also means home. You need to have teams everywhere because you can’t do everything on your own. And to get those teams, you must be kind to people. Secondly, you must prioritise. There are times when you’ll have to prioritise family, and there are times when you must prioritise work. Thirdly, don’t make yourself indispensable. A lot of us have insecurity issues, because of which we want to be indispensable. Even in office, I have known women, some of the best achievers, who keep everything close to the chest. When they’re away you don’t know who to call. You need to create a team that will seamlessly step into the gap. You don’t have to feel insecure. You’ll still be required,“ Arundhati shared.

H/T: Vogue India