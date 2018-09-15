Former Policewoman Questions The Release Request Of Convicts In Rajiv Gandhi Assassination

Anusuya Daisy Ernest is a former policewoman who is questioning the request to release convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi Assassination case by the Tamil Nadu government.

“I do not understand why they should be released. If they are serving a life sentence, let them serve it till the end. Am I not suffering disabilities, caused by the blast, for life? Are not family members of the police officials who died suffering permanent loss of their dear ones,” asked Ms Ernest, according to The Hindu.

Ms Ernest was one of those who survived the ‘human bomb’ attack that killed the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and 15 others. The retired police officer said that she would never forget that terrible moment of the attack on the night of May 21, 1991, in Sriperumpudur.

She said that after the blast, she had to struggle for her life in a hospital for three months. “The left side of my body was affected badly. Two fingers of my left hand were amputated immediately after I was admitted to a government hospital [in Chennai]. One finger was fixed through plastic surgery. I was operated upon several times to get pellets removed from my body,” she stated.

She, then a sub-inspector, had tried to stop the assassin from approaching the former PM.

When asked on why the convicts should not be treated with compassion, she said, “Why go by what the convicts’ advocates or supporters say? Why does no one seem to care for the opinion of the families of the deceased or injured?”

She also stressed that there was no need to show mercy to the convicts, who, according to her, had been involved in an “act of terrorism.”

Ms Ernest joined the police service as a constable in the year 1981 and retired as Additional SP in Villupuram district in May 2018.

