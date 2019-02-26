Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi Appointed As Amazon Board Member

In its new policy adopted last year to boost diversity on its board, Amazon.com Inc named Starbucks Corp’s Chief Operating Officer Rosalind Brewer as a director earlier this month, making her a part of the board of directors. Joining the list of 11 members, which now has five women members on board, is Indra Nooyi, PepsiCo’s India-born former chief executive.

“We’re thrilled to have elected two new members to our Board of Directors this month. Welcome, Roz Brewer and Indra Nooyi,” said Amazon in its announcement on Monday.

Nooyi served as Pepsico’s CEO from October 2006 to October 2018 and was also the chairman of its board of directors from May 2007 to February 2019. She stepped down as the CEO Of PepsiCo in October 2018 and will now be a part of the audit committee of Amazon’s board.

Amazon’s 11-member board consisting of five women members include Nooyi, Brewer, Jamie Gorelick, Judith McGrath, and Patricia Stonesifer.

