Former Miss India & Actor Sobhita Dhulipala Reveals The Brutal Damage That The Pageant Did To Her

We’re all aware of the reality of beauty pageants and the kind of pressure they put on young women, yet their glittering world never fails to attract us.

In pageants, women are judged on set parameters of beauty, each of them directed to follow the same routine, act alike, and then asked to be “different” in their own way. While there are rounds that judge your confidence level and talents, the entire process hinges on beauty after all.

Former Miss India and now an actor, Sobhita Dhulipala, has brought the long-ignored brutal reality of the pageant process to the fore. According to Hindustan Times, in an interview with PTI, she said, “Miss India actually made me feel small. It made me feel like it doesn’t matter what you feel or think, what sells is beauty and sex, which you’ve no control over. You’re born a certain way.”

Sobhita grew up as an introvert in Vishakapatnam. She was just 16 when she moved to Mumbai to pursue higher studies. She got admission in a reputed college, where she further struggled to fit in. In fact, one of the reasons she took part in the audition of the pageant was to prove it to her friends. She revealed, “My friend was interning at the Miss India office and asked me to go for an audition. I just wanted to clear one basic round to show it to my friends. ‘I’m in this mind space and I can do this, losers’. I cleared the first round and then I wanted to do more.”

She added, “For the first time in my life, I was getting attention. I was very awkward with myself, I was so lame. But Miss India did more damage to my self-esteem. It took me more away from me because you’re reduced to someone who’s entertaining, who is pleasing.”

The process of winning got Sobhita conform to rules that she defied all through her childhood. She became someone who was focusing more on her looks, which she never thought were that important for her. She stated, “Earlier, I would never focus on how I looked because I thought I was just ‘ok’. So my focus was on being well-read, good in studies, school captain. My personality depended on what I read, not on some magical genetic thing. In Miss India, so much was about how you looked. These are the things I judged as a child. So I felt cornered because I was doing the same things. I didn’t feel good in my heart.”

She also agrees that she continued to be a part of something that made her so uncomfortable because she was seeking validation. “I wanted someone to make me feel desired, I thought maybe guys will like me. I was 19, so validation played a huge role in my taking part in Miss India,” she said. She also says that there is no end to it and it’s so awful to process the chaos it creates within you. She said, “It messed with my head. You have a constant identity crisis. You feel like you don’t belong anywhere like you’re following your ego or the need to feel good about yourself. Where does that end really?”

After winning the beauty pageant in 2013, the model-turned-actor represented India in the Miss Earth pageant the same year in the Philippines, where she won Miss Photogenic, Miss Beauty for a cause, Miss Talent, and Miss Beautiful Face. She made her debut in Bollywood with Anurag Kashyap’s Raman Raghav 2.0 and will next be seen in Kaalakaandi.

H/T: Hindustan Times