Former Kerala Hockey Player Shakuntala Gets A Government Job After Years Of Struggle

After winning the junior level in hockey, Shakuntala got admission to the Women’s College for Pre-degree, where she became the vice-captain of the Kerala hockey team in 1978.

Shakuntala at the Rajiv Gandhi Sports Medicine Centre

Soon after Shakuntala got married, her husband who worked with the Border Security Force came back home because he became unwell. This is when her life came to a standstill and the responsibility of running the household fell on her shoulders. Shakuntala struggled hard to find a permanent job which came in 30 years later and till then she had been selling vegetables at the Palayam market in order to make a living.

“I used to feel so ashamed about having to sell limes and eggs and vegetables at the market, having failed to get any job with my hockey certificates,” said Shakuntala.

Speaking to The News Minute, she shared how she had been knocking against the thresholds of the Sports Council, all in vain. “I would wait for the President Padmini Thomas (who held office between 2011 and 2015) to come home from work, at her house, till 8 in the night. But even after going three times, I couldn’t meet her. Finally, when I did manage to see her, she said it might be difficult to get a government job, and suggested I try working as a housemaid. That really broke me. I just sat at the Sports Council and cried.”

What changed Shakuntala’s fate was an article published in media three years ago that brought her situation to light; her life took a happy turn. “Ramani (Shakuntala’s friend) had found out about me when they were talking of the old hockey team and what became of all the players she called the channels and spoke about me. The National Games was going on then, in Thiruvananthapuram.”

Finally, on Friday, Sports Minister EP Jayarajan provided her with a permanent job as a sweeper at the Rajiv Gandhi Sports Medicine Centre in Thiruvananthapura. Not just this, she has also been assured that the government will build a house for her on the 3.5 cent government land that is allotted to her.

