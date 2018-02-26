Former FLOTUS Michelle Obama’s Memoir ‘Becoming’ Will Release In November

Former first lady of the US, Michelle Obama, has written a memoir set to release on November 13. It will be released in 24 languages.

“Writing ‘Becoming’ has been a deeply personal experience. It has allowed me, for the very first time, space to honestly reflect on the unexpected trajectory of my life,” said Michelle according to The Times of India.

She announced the release date of her memoir on Twitter along with a brief note about it. She tweeted, “Writing BECOMING has been a deeply personal experience. I talk about my roots and how a girl from the South Side found her voice. I hope my journey inspires readers to find the courage to become whoever they aspire to be. I can’t wait to share my story.“

The memoir will be published by Penguin Random House, the same company which also published Barack Obama’s three previous books – “Dreams of My Father,” “The Audacity of Hope” and “Of Thee I Sing: A Letter to My Daughters.”

Markus Dohle, CEO of Penguin Random House, expressed his views on the memoir. He said, “Becoming is an unusually intimate reckoning from a woman of soul and substance who has steadily defied expectations—and whose story inspires us to do the same.”

According to the publisher, the former first lady will also embark on a global tour to promote the book.

