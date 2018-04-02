Forest Officer PG Sudha Is One Woman Army Who Built 497 Toilets In Tribal Colonies Of Kerala

When all the contractors refused to send materials to build toilets in the tribal colonies of the Kuttampuzha forest in Kerala, forest officer PG Sudha took the help of local masons. Only in a period of 3 months, she single-handedly built 497 toilets across nine tribal colonies in Kuttampuzha, Ernakulam district, Kerala.

Under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, there was a directive to make toilets in every area to eliminate the practice of open defecation. But when the authorities invited tenders for constructing toilets, none of the contractors showed up. One of the main reasons was the long distance between the colonies and the city. Kuttampuzha is located around 73 kilometres from Kochi.

When nothing worked, the authorities handed over the task of convincing at least one contractor to take up the project to officer Sudha. Looking at her impressive journey of 16 years, it made complete sense for the Kerala authorities to trust her skills. In 2006, she received the Best Forest Guard Award by Kerala Chief Minister for her exemplary services in the state forest department.

Convincing contractors to take up the project didn’t come easy to Sudha at all. She told The Better India, “It wasn’t an easy task at all. In fact, every contractor I approached for the project had point blank refused to take the responsibility, as it was logistically hard to take materials and manpower to such remote forested regions. These are areas that had no connectivity whatsoever, and the closest settlement takes a minimum of 3 hours to reach by foot. Also, they were quoting prices that were multiple times higher than usual charges. Finally, I came up with the idea of involving local masons from the tribal settlements, which finally worked to our benefit.”

Sudha then convinced the local tribal masons to come on board to lend help. She recalled, “I had to go all the way to Ernakulam city and quite literally had to beg people to come on board. The remaining workforce had been people from the department as I realised we knew better of the region and the tribal communities.”

The team to work on the project had been formed but the logistics still remained a big problem. To carry heavy construction materials through the dense forests with a significant presence of elephants was a big obstacle. To overcome this obstacle, Sudha came up with a plan to traverse through waterways – rivers and streams.

Sudha said, “With the help of rafts, we managed to navigate all the materials to the designated locations near the tribal colonies. Since there aren’t proper roads or even a pathway in these regions, we had to move all the workers in jeeps. The monetary requirements of the project were mobilised through Panchayat funds. Because I could figure out an economical alternative for every step, the overall expenses fell quite well within the allocated budget, and we managed to accomplish what I had envisioned way ahead of time.”

The project that started in August 2016 was successfully completed by the end of October. Under supervision of 52-year-old Sudha, the nine tribal colonies of the district that had never seen and known of toilets became open-defecation free by October 2016.

For her dedication and determination, Sudha yet again received an award on November 1, 2016, from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the ODF declaration event followed by Nari Shakti Puraskar from the then President Pranab Mukherjee.

