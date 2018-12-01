Forced To Work With Illegal Guides And No Toilets, Two Female Guides In Chittor Demand Answers

Remember the whole controversy around Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavat? The delays, the protests, and whatnot because he apparently misrepresented history. While people spent way too much energy over getting the film banned, no one pays any attention to the absence of women toilet facilities for tourists and female guides- a grievance that Snehlata Sukhwal and Parvati Sukhwal have been suffering from for years.

Born in Ajmer to a junior Army officer, Snehlata lost her mother at a young age. She studied MA in library science after she got married in Chittorgarh. Parvati is Snehlata’s sister-in-law and is, like Snehlata, the only recognized woman guide working and living inside the quarters of the fort. Both are frustrated over the complete ignorance of issues like lack of women toilet facilities, unsafe environment with illegal guides, no facilitation of pre-paid autos or battery rickshaws.

“Padmavati’s jauhar is ok but not our bravery here. Padmaavat ban is ok for the distortion of history but we also need efforts to upkeep the history, help their patrons take a peek and secure our livelihood. For most Indian tourists, it’s still unacceptable and shocking to see that women can engage them in a two-hour long conversation as a guide. Why? Because the politicians are busy seeking ban on Padmaavat,” said Snehlata.

“We are women. Like men, we can’t huddle around tourists and seek their favour to allow us to guide them. We are recognised by the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation after we cleared the exams for guides but we have never been given any support on education, health or public transport that can help our livelihood beyond Rs 500-800 we make a day during the tourist season between November-March,” she added.

