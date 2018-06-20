Forbes Women’s Summit Sees Leaders Talk About Career, Community, And Making It Big

The Forbes Women’s summit is always a pleasant dose of women might and power and this year was no different. The summit this year saw women right from Hollywood to Silicon Valley making an appearance and talking about various topics concerning women’s careers.

PepsiCo Chairman & CEO Indra Nooyi, and actress-activist Priyanka Chopra came together for the last keynote of the day and engaged in a conversation on making it big and shattering stereotypes.

Talking about the similarities between her and Nooyi, Chopra said, “We came from small towns and we had big dreams.”

Nooyi also shared the initial anxiety of working in America as she said, “In my early days working in corporate America, I never really fit in. I worried about how I was perceived.” That’s probably how a lot of us feel while starting a new career in a new place, right? That’s exactly the idea of the women’s summit – to ease out career-related fears and create a sense of community and network.

“I decided after a while that I’m never going to win the looks battle. So I’m going to focus on the brains. I focussed on doing the job better than anyone else could do it,” added Nooyi.

Nooyi also talked about the art of balancing a home and career. She said, “If you struggle with these choices, you’re not crazy. You’re human.” She also expressed that the workplaces need to provide women with the infrastructure to “have a family, come to work, and bring the two together.”

“The next decade is the decade of women. If you want to run a successful company you have to recruit the best and the brightest (i.e. Bring women into the company),” said Nooyi.

She also asserted, “We need a sisterhood. We need an environment where we have a safe space. We need to be sure we don’t fear helping the woman next to us for fear they will take our potential.”

“My dad always told me, ‘You don’t want to fit into a glass slipper that someone else made for you. Go shatter that glass ceiling’,” said Priyanka as she narrated a powerful anecdote. She recollected an incident where she was told by someone that she wouldn’t get married since she can’t cook and that is when her father stepped in and said that he’d send a cook along whenever she feels like getting married. Being brought up by feminist parents helped Priyanka blossom as a person and realize her true potential.

She also shared, “I was put in a box. I could never be the exotic, beautiful girl, I could only be the engineer or whatever – the stereotype was in people’s head. That was something I wanted to break.”

She admitted that it did hamper her spirit for some time, “I was not cast in projects because I came from an industry which was very different.” But she eventually got over it. “I’m not afraid to walk into a room and introduce myself. You may not know me. I can tell you I’m an actor, an artist, but I’m also someone who’s not defined by my ethnicity or where I come from,” Priyanka said.

She specifically focussed on the need to believe in oneself and said, “You make mistakes … you might make wrong decisions … but the courage of conviction is the only integrity you need to have.”

In another session of the summit, Olivia Milch, co-screenwriter of Ocean’s 8, shared how the #TimesUp and #MeToo movements became the harbingers of a positive change. Talking about the success of the movie, she said, “When the trailer came out, we had been inundated with a lot of the pain of what had occurred in terms of #TimesUp and #MeToo.”

She added, “This time around, people were ready to enjoy what was possible and joyful when women get together.” Other members of the panel also discussed how #MeToo movement has brought about a change in their sectors for the better.

Desiree Gruber, the founder and CEO of Full Picture, said, “We’re talking about action now. We have a network. We just got to use it for other women and bring them to the top.”

She added, “All you have to do is intentionally every day take a step towards a woman to demystify this and empower them. Start bringing women into the room.”

H/T: Forbes, The Economic Times