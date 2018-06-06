Forbes’ Top 100 Highest Paid Athletes 2018 List Has No Women In It

Our fight for pay equality will go on for a long, long time. And the latest Forbes’ estimate of the world’s 100 highest-paid athletes is one of the reasons. The list includes no women athletes!

The list is made on the basis of annual earnings of athletes, which include all prize money, salaries, bonuses, and endorsement incomes earned between June 1, 2017 and June 1, 2018. The gap in wages of male and female athletes has been huge for a long time. And, so the magazine’s list has “long been testosterone-heavy.” However, the list has always been inclusive of one to three women, since the register was expanded in 2010.

Women athletes Li Na, Maria Sharapova, and Serena Williams for a long time were list regulars but they eventually fell off the list. While Li retired in 2014, Sharapova is still dealing with the aftermath of a 15-month suspension for using a banned substance, and for Williams, the birth of her baby has reduced her prize money. It dropped from USD 8 million to USD 62,000 this year after she gave birth to her daughter, Alexis, in September.

With an estimated $285 million, now-retired boxer, Floyd Mayweather is 2018’s highest earner. He has been ranked as the world’s highest paid athlete for the fourth time in seven years. Virat Kohli is the only sportsperson from India to be featured in the list, who with earnings of USD 24 million is ranked 83rd.

H/T: The Quint