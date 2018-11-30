Forbes Names Four Indian-Origin Women In Its List Of Top 50 Female Technology Moguls

Forbes has named four Indian-origin women to be among America’s top 50 female technology moguls. The list includes Padmasree Warrior, former chief technology officer (CTO) of Cisco; Komal Mangtani, senior director of Uber; Neha Narkhede, chief technology officer and co-founder of streaming platform Confluent; and Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan, CEO, and founder of identity-management company Drawbridge.



“Women don’t wait for the future. The 2018 Inaugural Top 50 Women In Technology list identifies three generations of forward-thinking technologists leading more than a dozen tech sectors across the globe,” Forbes said.

58-year-old Warrior is now the US CEO of the Chinese electric-autonomous-vehicle startup NIO. As the CTO of Cisco, she had helped it grow in influence through acquisitions and is also on the boards of Microsoft and Spotify.



“Warrior still finds the time to mentor other women in the tech industry, stay in touch with her 1.6 million Twitter followers and follow a nightly meditation routine,” Forbes said.



As a software engineer at LinkedIn, Narkhede helped develop Apache Kafka which can process the site incoming influx of data. With this software, she founded Confluent, with her LinkedIn co-workers and builds tools for companies using Apache Kafka.

Mangtani, who heads business intelligence at Uber, also serves on the board of nonprofit organization Women Who Code. Because of her, Uber donated USD 1.2-billion and partnered with Girls Who Code in order to maximize access to computer science.



Drawbridge is 43-year-old Sivaramakrishnan’s company which, with the help of large-scale artificial intelligence and machine learning, identifies different devices that people use.



“As the number of devices people use on a daily basis — computers, laptops and smartphones — increase, advertisers need a way to show ads to a person across all their devices. Facebook and Google already offer these services to advertisers, but now they have a competitor with Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan’s Drawbridge,” Forbes said.

H/T: Hindustan Times