For Women’s History Month, IWB Is Highlighting 15 Women Who Inspire Us With Their Stories

In the run up to Women’s Day, and for the entire Women’s History Month, IWB decided to highlight extraordinary stories of ordinary women.

On our Instagram, we are relating stories of 15 women over 30 days, who might not be celebrities, but they live exceptional, inspiring lives.

Here are some of the stories:

Guddi

Guddi cannot bear a child. Although she has made peace with it, the society never lets her forget. She has fought a lot of taunts like “Baanjh hai ye toh!”, “Vansh nigal gayi hamara!” and many other remarks that pierced through her heart.

Krishna

Krishna ji lost her daughter at an early age but they didn’t mourn her death. Instead they celebrated her life with 1000s of flowers, as she lead a meaningful life and left peacefully.

Ramadi

Ramadi has not only fought for herself, but she made sure that her future generations are also empowered.

Tara

Married at a young age, Tara was bereft of a good education. Brought up in a household with a drunkard father, she has seen enough #violence to lose innocence and take responsibility early.