For Women’s History Month, IWB Is Highlighting 15 Women Who Inspire Us With Their Stories
March 8, 2018
- March 8, 2018
In the run up to Women’s Day, and for the entire Women’s History Month, IWB decided to highlight extraordinary stories of ordinary women.
On our Instagram, we are relating stories of 15 women over 30 days, who might not be celebrities, but they live exceptional, inspiring lives.
Here are some of the stories:
Guddi
Guddi cannot bear a child. Although she has made peace with it, the society never lets her forget. She has fought a lot of taunts like “Baanjh hai ye toh!”, “Vansh nigal gayi hamara!” and many other remarks that pierced through her heart.
This March, 30 different women will take over #IWB Instagram to narrate their stories in an attempt to celebrate womanhood. #KnowHerDay #KnowHerStory The first #woman to share her #story on IWB Insta is 40 y.o. Guddi. You can see here the image of her with her Bank passbook and Aadhar card. For many of us, these are just another documents. But for Guddi, these are her certificates of victory. An illiterate #childbride, who was in an abusive marriage, Guddi has walked a long tedious journey to become the independent woman she is now. Coming from a poor family and having no support from in-laws, Guddi was left alone in the city of Jaipur to manage her household and also, a drunkard husband. She claims her husband is a nice man but his #addiction to #alcohol destroyed their life. He worked hard as a labor but would spend all the earnings on alcohol. She had to beg, borrow or steal from him to survive. His condition wasn’t any better. He often fell sick, missed work and hence, didn’t make money. This vicious cycle made them suffer in #poverty. And with that came #violence and #depression. She knew she had to take things in her hand to survive, but didn’t know how. Every time she’d think of going out to look for work, her injured soul trembled with fear and insecurity. But she finally stepped out and got work as a daily wage laborer. The job didn’t give her enough money but it added to her #confidence. Soon, she took up the job as a domestic help and luckily got a good work environment and just pay. She started saving up and helped her husband get his life back on track. Not only did he stop drinking, his performance at work also got better. They now have their own house and are able to meet the ends. The 2016 #demonetization impacted her financially. But it was after it that she opened a #bank account. She learned how to sign and beams with pride while showing her passbook. Guddi is learning how to read and write, and there is still a long way to go. But we salute her courage and thank her for sharing her story with IWB. #WomensDay #IndianWomen #RealStories
Krishna
Krishna ji lost her daughter at an early age but they didn’t mourn her death. Instead they celebrated her life with 1000s of flowers, as she lead a meaningful life and left peacefully.
Ramadi
Ramadi has not only fought for herself, but she made sure that her future generations are also empowered.
Tara
Married at a young age, Tara was bereft of a good education. Brought up in a household with a drunkard father, she has seen enough #violence to lose innocence and take responsibility early.
