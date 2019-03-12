For This Homeless Family, Hope Can Be Found In Their 7-Year-Old Son Farmaan
March 12, 2019
- March 12, 2019
Award-winning documentary photographer Altaf Qadari in his recent photo series “Indian Looking For Hope” shared the struggles of a family living in Delhi, whose survival depends on the few hundred rupees they earn from begging.
Nisar Khan and his wife Ruby came to the national capital with a dream of getting a job. However, being barely educated, life pushed them into shackles of poverty. For Nisar and his family, their world is confined to a wooden fruit vendor’s cart which they call their home. With five children to take care of, their humble dwelling is always at risk of being cleared out by the authorities.
The only hope left for them to live a life of dignity now lies in the hands of their seven-year-old son Farmaan. Troubled by the uncertainty of earning a fixed income, Ruby resolved to educate her son so that he can grow up to live a life free from the shackles of poverty. “My expectation for the future is that he should do well for himself, even if he does not give us anything. Even if he does not stay with us, at least he has acquired education. So, my child is in a job and he is not begging from here and there,” shared Ruby.
The father insisted on pushing his son into begging, however, with his mother’s support Farmaan is now enrolled in a school run by an NGO.
