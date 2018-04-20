For Their Path Breaking Research, Two Women Scientists Awarded With ICRISAT’s Highest Award

Two Indian scientists—Dr Mamta Sharma and Dr Pooja Bhatnagar-Mathur— have been awarded by the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) with its highest award for research, The Doreen Margaret Mashler Award for 2018. They were honored for their work in the fields of plant pathology and biotechnology.

Dr Mamta Sharma’s research work promises to make crops disease resistant and produce a greater yield. The Center of Excellence on Climate Change Research for Plant Protection was established by her to study on how the climate change effect insect pests and diseases. She has developed the Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) method, through which a pathogen affecting not only the chickpea crop but also 500b other crops can be identified.

“The next few decades will see the introduction of cutting-edge technology in science and lead to huge opportunities in India. If youngsters pursue a career in science with focus, perseverance, and planning, they can become leaders of innovation and address the unmet needs of the country,” Sharma said.

Equally brilliant, Dr. Pooja Bhatnagar-Mathur has used innovative biotechnology solutions to diminish aflatoxin (certain moulds produce this toxin in groundnuts), making the plant fungal-resistant.

Successfully isolating and characterising the gene which causes cytoplasmic male sterility in pigeon pea, she made it possible for ICRISAT in 2016-17 to file its first ever patent.

“Building supportive professional and personal networks is critical, but it is equally important is to know how research funding flows and works to deliver on your mission,” Dr. Pooja said as an advice to budding scientists. Both of them will be receiving the awards this year, at the ICRISAT Governing Board meeting.

H/T: The Better India