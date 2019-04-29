For The Last Six Years, Kerala’s Meena Menon Has Been Waging War On The State Electricity Board To Save Nature

For six years now, Kerala’s Meena Menon has been fighting to conserve a 200-year-old Santhivanam, a sacred habitat of unique flora and fauna. Her battle is against the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), which in 2013 had proposed the plan of cutting down several trees to run a 110 KV electricity supply line through the mini forest.

“We make children study the need to conserve biodiversity and ecology, but we would destroy whatever is left,” said Meena Menon. Initially, Santhivanam was under the care of Meena’s father, C Raveendranath, who had been living on a portion of the land, looking after the three big sacred groves, three big ponds, and temple. The unique habitat has been home to a variety of medicinal plants as well as some rare animals, birds and reptiles species.

In 2013, KSEB had managed to get an order in their favor and had begun cutting down trees.

“The project was conceived in a way that the line would not pass through Santhivanam. Later, however, there was a change in the alignment, which would make the line pass through Santhivanam,” shared Meena. “This forced us to file a writ petition at the High Court. We have also filed petitions before the Chief Minister and State Haritha Kerala Mission but have not received any response yet,” she added.

But this year, in March, KSEB has resumed its work to lay the line and started felling the trees on the campus.

“Though we have moved the High Court, the KSEB has submitted fake documents in their favor before the court. The judgment was passed the day before the commencement of the summer vacation, even before I could figure out the reason my petition was rejected and before I could respond. On April 6, the KSEB workers came with police protection and begun piling,” said Meena.

However, Deputy Chief Engineer George, in charge of the Cherai-Mannam line project, has defended that the project was started to solve the issue of the acute power shortage in the area.

“We have cut only one tree in the area and have no plan to cut all of them,” he says. “The ADM heard Meena’s petition well before the alignment was finalized. The alignment was finalized after considering the technical aspect as well. Besides, there was a detailed hearing in court. If they had objected then, they could have gone to the vacation court with an appeal,” he said.

Meanwhile, many environmentalists gathered at Santhivanam on April 22 to protest against KSEB.

“Meena has been conserving Santhavanam and growing a forest for animals and birds, that too, on a coastal area. While the Forest Department has kept salaried people for conserving the forest, Meena is doing this service for free. The society should honor her for providing a home to species that would have otherwise gone extinct,” said Usha Soolapani, an environmentalist who is part the Thiruvananthapuram-based NGO Thanal.

“We are not against development; but if the development is at the expense of ecological degradation, what will be left,” urged Meena. “The line can pass through the edge of Santhivanam. It is not that this will not cause any destruction but it will not cause as much damage as when it would pass through the grooves. Also, the plot near Santhivanam is a barren land, sans any trees. Lines passing through this area will not cause any major destruction. We have been raising the issue for years and no one is listening to our pleas, not even political parties,” she added.

Celebrating individuals like Meena, the eco-festival MaahiRoj ends today. MaahiRoj, literally translating into Earth Day Every Day, by AnanTaya is an experience of unearthing the planet’s potential for sustainability in collaboration with like-minded designers and artisans from across the country.

We believe that the planet can only be saved if each of us ditches the procrastinating attitude and take the much-needed step towards conserving their environment. We cannot be mindful of our surrounding only on Earth day or during festivals like MaahiRoj, and revert back to polluting Earth the minute it is over. We have to be caring and considerate towards our environment because the fate of our planet and in turn, our own, rests in our hands.

H/T: The News Minute