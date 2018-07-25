For The First Time In 70 Years, Women From A Pakistani Village Cast Their Votes

In the ongoing eleventh general elections of Pakistan, women of Khushab (a village in Punjab province of Pakistan), made history today by casting their votes for the first time in 70 years.

The women from the area reached the polling stations soon after the polling time started and exercised their right, as reported by Hindustan Times.

In the ongoing elections, as many as 105.96 million people, including 47 million female voters, will be able to use their right to vote from 8 a.m. till 6 p.m. without any formal break, with over 12,000 candidates vying for 272 national and 570 provincial assembly seats.

According to Al Jazeera, up to 800,000 police and military forces have been deployed across 85,000 polling stations in elections that will see the second civilian-to-civilian handover of power in the country’s history.

Image courtesy: Hindustan Times