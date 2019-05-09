For The First Time Ever, Women State Captains To Have A Voice At BCCI’s Annual Conclave

For the first time in Indian cricket, captains of women’s state teams will get a chance to voice their opinions at the ‘Annual Domestic Captains and Coaches Conclave’, making the event more inclusive.

The conclave, which is more than a decade old, is conducted every year at the end of every domestic season, and captains and coaches of various Ranji Trophy teams come in to give their feedback to the BCCI administration. However, till now women cricketers were not made a part of the conclave.

Confirming the news, BCCI GM (Cricket operations) Saba Karim said, “Yes, this is the first time that domestic women’s team captains and the chief coaches have been invited to the conclave. Their feedback is very important and we would like to know what they thought about the last season.”

The event which is scheduled to take place on May 17 in Mumbai will observe the captains and coaches of the women’s state teams joining their male counterparts. Jhulan Goswami (Bengal), Mithali Raj (Railways), Jemimah Rodrigues (Mumbai) along with other domestic captains.

H/T: The Hindustan Times