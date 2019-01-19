For The First Time Ever, The Centre Decides To Recruit Women In Military Police Corps

For the first time ever, the BJP government on Friday shared its decision to induct women in Personnel Below Officer Rank (PBOR) in corps of Military Police.

The news was declared on BJP’s Twitter handle. The tweet read, “In a historic decision, Modi govt has decided to induct women, for the first time in Personnel Below Officer Rank, in corps of Military Police. It’s a huge step towards further empowering women and improving their representation in our armed forces.”

Followed by BJP’s tweet, defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also shared the same news on Twitter and wrote how this “historic” decision by government has been taken to enhance women’s representation in the armed forces.

As per the initial plans, the idea is to bring up the number of women in the Corps of Military Police and make them comprise 20 per cent of the total. The government plans to implement the same by inducting women in a graded manner.

As specified in the defence minister’s tweet, the role of these newly inducted women would range from investigating rape and molestation cases to assisting the Army in military operations wherever required.

