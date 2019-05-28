For The First Time Ever, All-Women Indian Air Force Crew Flies Mi-17V5 Helicopter

On Monday, for the first time ever, an all-women crew of the Indian Air Force flew a medium-lift helicopter, Mi-17 V5 helicopter, as part of Battle Inoculation Training mission. The crew was headed by flight lieutenant Parul Bhardwaj, the first woman pilot to fly the Mi-17V5, co-pilot Flying Officer Aman Nidhi is the first woman Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot from Jharkhand and Flight Lieutenant Hina Jaiswal is the IAF’s first woman flight engineer.

Following their basic flying training at the Helicopter Training School at Air Force Station, Hakimpet, the pilots had undergone advanced training at Air Force Station, Yelahanka.

Indian Air Force on Twitter Congratulations #Milestone : IAF Hails #WomanPower – F/L Parul Bhardwaj, F/O Aman Nidhi, F/L Hina Jaiswal became the first ‘all woman’ crew to fly a medium-lift IAF helicopter. S/L Richa Adhikari gave the pre-flight certification to the helicopter. https://t.co/C1EOrGCV7j

The chopper took off from a forward air base in South Western air command. “The all-women crew flew a Mi-17 V5 helicopter for a Battle Inoculation Training mission taking off and landing from restricted areas at a forward airbase in South Western air command,” a defense release said, adding that it is yet another achievement for women officers in the IAF.

H/T: The Indian Express