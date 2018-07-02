For The First Time, CRPF Inducts 500 Women Personnel In Kashmir

For the first time, a contingent of 500 women CRPF personnel has been inducted to tackle protestors and stone-pelters in the Kashmir valley. A senior officer of the paramilitary force said that the women will also perform regular security duties.

The inducted women personnel are being trained in counter-riot and anti-militancy operations at Central Reserve Police Force recruit training centre in Humhama in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. The women personnel are largely in constable ranks.

“This is the newest theatre of operations where women personnel have been brought in. This is the maiden team of women personnel in the Kashmir valley. A few years back, the CRPF women troops were inducted into the anti-naxal operations grid in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand,” said the officer, according to Hindustan Times.

The force, including women, will be deployed in the valley to tackle stone-pelters and protestors after their 45-day induction training and combat-stress inoculation.

It was believed that the special anti-riot wing of the paramilitary force – the RAF – could be brought into the valley to tackle violent protests by civilians and stone-pelting incidents but that was not found feasible, he said. “It was then decided why not induct women to tackle these situations faced by CRPF units in the valley on a regular basis. These 500 women personnel will be deployed in downtown Srinagar and other parts of the valley very soon,” he added.

The women are slowly getting used to and familiarising with the topography of the valley, Srinagar, according to their training officer Manju K. At the training session, they are also being trained to handle “less-lethal” ammunition and weapons such as rubber bullets, pellet guns, pump-action guns and tear gas shells and PAVA shells, a chilli-based non-lethal munition.

They will also be armed with regular assault and lethal weapons such as the AK-series rifles and the INSAS so that in case of a terrorist attack they can retaliate, take the opponent down and defend themselves, the training officer said. A fresh lot of body protectors and bullet-proof armour is also being procured for the special women squad inducted for operations in the valley for the first time, the officer said.

“There are women personnel in regular CRPF and Rapid Action Force units in all parts of the country, so why not in Kashmir? The women were inducted into these combat forces with the belief that they are as good as their male counterparts,” the officer said, explaining the reason for inducting women to tackle the unruly behavior of protestors.

Constable Nita K, who is a part of this squad, told PTI that she and her colleagues are taking special training sessions to understand the security situation and the response mechanism.

“The focus of the training is to ensure that there is no collateral damage during action from our side and that force is used rationally as those whom we face are our countrymen and youngsters who are misled. Tacking stone-pelters and protestors, both men and women, will be a special task for us,” the trooper from Jharkhand said.

The training officer said the force has started building accommodation and other infrastructure for the women personnel at its camps in the valley and they will be deployed in combination with regular CRPF units working there for decades. Mobile toilets and troop carriers are also being brought in to aid the female troopers, he said.

The CRPF, India’s largest paramilitary force with about 3 lakh personnel, has about 60 battalions deployed in Jammu and Kashmir for law and order and counter-militancy operations.

Image used for representational purpose