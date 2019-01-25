For The First Time, Acid Attack Survivors To Take Part In Republic Day Parade

In yet another historical moment to witness on Republic Day this year in Lucknow, acid attack survivors and girls belonging to the Tharu Tribe will be a part of the day walking alongside the armed contingent.

During a full dress rehearsal for the parade on Thursday, two acid attack survivors Anshu Rajput, 20, and Preeti Patel, 21, who were attacked by some elderly men in 2014, were seen spreading the message, ‘We are fighters and one should not address us as victims’.

“It’s the first time acid attack survivors are taking part in the Republic Day parade. We walked past Vidhan Bhawan and Lok Bhawan with our head held high. It will boost our self-confidence,” said Anshu and Preeti working at Sheroes Hangouts.

To educate and enhance their skills, the 10 acid attack survivors working at Sheroes Café are mentored by IGNOU university that gave them admission in a six-month certificate programme in food and nutrition.

The acid attack survivors, along with Tharu girls, are part of the 60-member group of learners from IGNOU and would perform on the theme ‘Shiksha aur atmaraksha prashikshan ke madhyam se mahila sashaktikaran ki ore’ (women empowerment through education and self defence.)

Kirti Vikram Singh, assistant regional director and team leader on behalf of IGNOU, said, “The open varsity has planned this kind of activity to underline the importance of education and self-defence for women empowerment.”

Adding to it, Manorama Singh, regional director, IGNOU said, “The entire team was getting free of cost training at Reserve Police Lines for the last 15 days by the Dragon Academy of Martial Arts, Lucknow.”

Walking past Vidhan Bhawan and Lok Bhawan with their heads held high will not only be a moment of joy for them but it will also send a strong message of women’s strength and courage.

