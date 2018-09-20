For The First Time, A Database Of Sexual Offenders To Be Maintained By NCRB

First of its kind – National Registry of Sexual Offenders that will include profiles of first-time and repeat offenders. With the move, India will become the ninth country in the world to set up and maintain such a database.

The Indian registry will include names, photographs, residential address, fingerprints, DNA samples, and PAN and Aadhaar numbers, of convicted sexual offenders. According to The Indian Express, the database will contain more than 4.5 lakh cases, including profiles of first-time and repeat offenders, based on details compiled from prisons across the country. The offenders will be classified on the basis of criminal history to ascertain if “they pose a serious danger to the community”.

“The database will be maintained by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) under the Ministry of Home Affairs and made available to law enforcement agencies for various purposes, including investigation and employee verification,” a senior government official said.

The Indian registry will follow suites of countries like the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, and Trinidad & Tobago and the database will be available only to law enforcement agencies. Of the countries maintaining such database, the US is the only country where the database maintained by the FBI can be accessed by the public.

India’s registry will store data for 15 years in the case of those classified as posing “low danger”, 25 years for those presenting “moderate danger” and through a lifetime for “habitual offenders, violent criminals, convicts in the gangrape and custodial rapes”.

The registry will also store information on arrested and charge-sheeted offenders but with a clause that limits access to officers with the requisite clearance. Juvenile offenders are likely to be included in the database at a later stage, sources said.

The decision to set up the database was taken in April following nationwide outrage over cases of sexual assault on minors and the increase in crimes against women.

H/T: The Indian Express

Image used for representational purpose