For The Chamayavilakku Festival In Kollam, Men Cross-Dress As Women To Seek Blessings

Chamayavilakku Festival is a ritual that is hundreds of years old and celebrated at Kottankulangara Devi Temple in Kollam. The ritual sees men cross-dress as women to seek the blessings of the goddess in the Malayalam month of Meenam.

This year, it took place on 24th and 25th of March and saw thousands of male devotees gathered in the Kottankulangara Sri Bhagavathy Temple to light the traditional lamp – chamayavilakku, holding it before the deity. An official from the temple said, “This year, we have been witnessing a huge rush of devotees since Chamayavilakku falls on Saturday and Sunday.”

The ritual is said to have started after a bunch of cowherds, years ago, tried to break a coconut by hitting it on a stone, which suddenly started bleeding. A few astrologers came to witness the strange incident and later said that the stone contained the divine energy of Vanadurga and the locals were then instructed to build a temple around it.

It is said and believed that the first poojas of the temple were done by the cowboys who were wearing clothes of women. This is said to be the beginning of the custom of men dressing up as women to please the deity.

For the festival, not only the local men but men from various other parts of the country participate in the ritual. They dress up as women, stand in long lines from the temple gate to Kunjalummoodu holding the lamp for the ceremonial arrival of deity – Ezhunnallathu, which happens at 2am.

The temple premises have studios and green rooms for men to transform themselves into women. There are also stalls which offer wigs and other required accessories for men to complete the look with finesse.

The festival also marks a celebratory event for transgenders as they get to celebrate their identity with fervour. In the past few years, the temple has seen a constant flow of the third gender from all parts of the country.

“I have been attending the festival for last 23 years. Earlier, it was our only chance to stroll openly as women and even now we are very happy and excited to be part of it. I am a hardcore devotee of the goddess and follow all customs associated with the ritual without any fail,” said celebrity make-up artist Renju Renjimar.

