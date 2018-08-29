For Others She Is A Sex Worker, For Me She Is A Superhero, Says 17 Y.O. Jayshree About Her Mom

“Never judge yourself based on other’s opinions and extend the same privilege to others when you feel like being judgemental.” This is the positive mentality of the three girls who spent much of their life being treated as social outcasts by our ‘civilized’ society. Why, you ask? Well, for being the daughters of sex workers.

“For me the safest area on this planet is the red light area because there I was protected, cared for but on the outside, men stare at you in such a manner that the word ‘UNSAFE’ rings in your head,” shared 17-year-old Jayshree.

Jayshree, Sunita (name changed) and Priya (name changed) were teenagers when they were taken in by Kranti, an NGO in Mumbai. Run by Robin Chaurasiya, the NGO is working towards rehabilitating daughters of sex workers, giving them the chance to heal, to grow, attain positivity and fulfill their dreams.

It was after we had a conversation with 21-year-old Sandhya Nair, that three more girls of Kranti expressed the desire to share their life story, in the hopes that it would inspire others to learn the most crucial lesson in life- never let negativity overshadow your goodness.

“My mother is one headstrong woman. Once she decides to do something, there is nothing that can stop her but when it comes to us, her kids, there is nothing she won’t do for us,” recounted Jayshree who is currently completing her school education. “For others, she is a sex worker, for me, she is a superhero.”

“My father was a fruit seller and seven years ago he passed away as he had HIV Aids. My mother had to resort to sex work for her children. For me, she is the strongest person I have ever seen, she faced all that for us but never even mentioned the sacrifices she has made,” she added.

Jayshree has one dream- to make her mother proud. Sharing how she finds music and dancing healing, she wants to make a career in the field one day. She is currently working in a company called Gate Crash, which invites international musicians to India and arranges their concerts. “I talk to these musicians, arrange their plays, coordinate with them, handle the social media. I am also working with other NGOs that Kranti partners with, like NGO Sharnam, which helps orphaned girls. It feels like I am repaying the kindness that was shown to me.”

“Once I am done with my 12th, I want to engross myself in helping out women in the red light areas and save them from the exploitation and humiliation they are subjected to. I want the world to understand that they as human as we are,” she added.

She recently applied at NGO Smile Foundation in Mumbai which is planning to open a school in Ghatkopar, one of the red light areas in the city. “When Robin told me about it I felt blessed that at last, I was getting the chance to do something for my community.”

As for 19-year-old Priya, her major milestone after she completes her education would be to work towards making sex work legal so as to save women like her mother from stigma, poverty, and exclusion from being granted the most basic rights. When I asked whether she has thought of any particular career for her future, in a confident voice she said, “Earlier I used to worry about my future, about what I will do, how I will do it, but after Kranti, I am certain that whatever I wish to do, the universe will help me as long as I am determined enough.”

Talking of confidence, 16-year-old Sunita is no less. Completing her education in the UK, she plans on exploring her options before she makes a career choice. “For example at school, I take textiles, journalism, and fashion designer classes.” Judging by the conviction in her voice, she may end up acing all of them!

“Before I was so scared to try new stuff because I didn’t trust my self. But now I think I’m willing to do new stuff without any hesitation,” she added. So, when she receives her first salary, she wants to pamper her mother with it.

“She helps everyone without any expectations. Her kids were always her priority, she did everything for us, putting herself second in everything,” said Sunita. Of the three, Jayshree has already taken a step towards fulfilling her dream, when she gave her mother her first salary. “You should have seen the way she looked at me, with such love and pride!”

A child shares a rather close bond with their mother, something that is evident in how much these girls adore their mothers. “My mom always understood me. She had lived a life where no one stood up for her, so she vowed to be there for me, always. I don’t think anyone knows me as well as she does, not because she is my Maa but as she is this beautiful soul who just connects with others,” said Priya.

They all sound so confident and sure of themselves, don’t they? But before they reached this glorious point in their life, they were three individuals whose hopes of having a future were nonexistent.

“My stepfather used to beat me and my mother horribly, I even tried to commit suicide twice. I was so scared of him. But after Kranti took me in, I was provided with therapy and support. Robin once told me to think what horrors must have happened to my stepfather that he resorted to doing such terrible things to us. I am not scared anymore,” shared Jayshree.

Priya used to live in hostels because her mother did not like her staying in the red light area. But while her mother thought that she was shielding her daughter, she couldn’t protect her completely. “The people in the hostels would beat up the children, physically and mentally torture us. I was not allowed to tell others about my mom as if it was a dirty secret I had to hide, but here at Kranti, I finally feel at home. Kranti provided me with therapy, taught me how to show compassion, and gave me the confidence to explore the world alone. Today, I openly tell people that my mother was a sex worker and I am proud of her.”

