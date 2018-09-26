For Others Swachh Bharat Is A Once-A-Year Event, But For This Couple It Is Something They Live By

For the past 10 years, Rinku Dey, who was trained as a nurse with a degree in Hindustani classical music, has been working as a cleaner at Hyderi Manzil, in Kolkata’s Beliaghata, where Mahatma Gandhi stayed for a while before Independence. Rinku is one of the countless people who is turning Gandhi’s vision of cleanliness into reality, turning India ‘swachh.’

“When I got married, my husband was the only staffer at Hyderi Manzil. He would look after everything, from the garden to the cleaning to guarding the property. Seeing him sweep broke my heart, so I offered to do it in his place,’’ said 42-year-old Rinku. Her daily work starts at 10am every day and includes dusting the exhibit cases, sweeping and mopping the eight rooms and the large hall in the building. She sweeps the front yard of the complex and tends to the garden once a week.

Her husband, Dilip, 48, though a security guard at the Bhavan, helps her clean. But the big thing is that it has been a year since they have received supplies to clean the Bhavan, which was 2 liters of phenyl, acid, two large packets of bleaching powder, 20 packets of naphthalene balls, dusters, a mop, and four brooms.

“Most of this is over, so we clean with water the best that we can. When we ask the contractor, he says he can’t give us the supplies because he doesn’t get the money for it,” said Rinku.

“When I started working here, my family was horrified for years. I had to explain to them that I am not working in anyone’s home. This is Gandhi Bhavan. It is like a temple. So it is like doing God’s work. Now, they no longer object. There have been instances that I have been called a sweeper. This hurts. No one becomes small by doing menial work. Bapu used to do all his cleaning himself, and he was the Father of the Nation,’’ she added.

But as her duty ends at 5 pm every day, she starts her music classes, going to the homes of her students to teach them singing.

“We know about Swachh Bharat,” says Dilip. “For some, it is an event once a year, when they come out on to the streets with brooms and start sweeping. For Rinku and I, this is something we do every day.”

