For My Parents ‘Log Kya Kahenge’ Was More Important, Says 29 Y.O Who Cancelled Her Wedding

When it comes to defining India, one can not forget to mention our rigid sanskaars that are worth (apparently) much more than an individual’s sense of identity and freedom. One such story is of a 29-year-old girl living in Delhi who had to face the prospect of living in an unhappy marriage because her parents were afraid of what people would say.

Sharing her story with We, The People, she narrates how her parents had fixed her marriage in 2017 with someone whom they found on a matrimonial website. “He was well-settled, from a good family in the US. We began to meet and I genuinely thought of spending the rest of my life with him. We got engaged, and soon after, he went back to America,” she said.

But within a month, the guy started showing his true colours. They would argue often, he would constantly question her about her whereabouts and doubt her. “He even began to judge my lifestyle and wanted to budget my expenses. I tried telling my parents that I couldn’t deal with him, but they consoled me by saying that it would get better, that he would change,” she said.

It was when the wedding cards started going out, did she realize that she needed to do something.

“So 2 weeks before the wedding, I went to the airport and got a ticket for Hyderabad. I switched off my phone and got on that flight. When I landed, I picked up my father’s call––my parents were angry, but more than that, they were concerned. They just wanted me home. I refused to go back until they called off the wedding,” she said.

“But apparently ‘log kya kahenge’ was more important than my happiness––I didn’t know where I stood in their long list of priorities. That’s when my cousins intervened––they made my parents understand the mental trauma I was going through. It took them some time to get my side of the story, but they finally agreed to cancel the wedding. I went back home and the first thing I did was hug them,” she added.

She is 29 today and unmarried, and her parents are okay with it. “Because they know I will find the ‘one’, and I will have an amazing wedding but this time it’ll be on my terms. Just to be safe though…I’m going to keep my running shoes ready,” she said.