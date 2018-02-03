For Me, Padmaavat Is The Success Of Womanhood In So Many Different Ways: Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone’s movie Padmaavat released amidst protests but received a good response from the audience.

The movie also managed to generate controversies and outrage before and after the release. But one of the lead actors of the movie, Deepika feels that Padmaavat is rather empowering.

According to Hindustan Times, Deepika told PTI in an interview, “For me, it is the success of womanhood in so many different ways. The film is also a celebration of the fact that this is the most expensive Indian film ever been made with a female protagonist. I view that as a victory. Not just for myself but for women in films.”

She feels that the success of the movie is going to encourage producers to back movies with female leads. She said, “I would like to believe that this will open the doors for many more such opportunities where producers are now able to put their money where their mouth is and back not just female-centric or female protagonists films but also back some of the films with this kind of budget.”

Swara Bhasker also started a debate around the jauhar scene, saying that the film glorified it and watching it made her feel like just a “vagina”.

Deepika didn’t agree with the criticism and said, “I respect the fact that people have varied opinions. (But) my point of view is that a film should always be viewed in totality and in context. A scene should be viewed in context to the film, and the film has to be viewed in context to the era it was set in. Today we can sit and discuss it but unfortunately, these were rituals that were practiced back then. We have not endorsed it today. Which then brings me to the point – have people missed the disclaimer?”

H/T: Hindustan Times