For India’s First Female Sumo Wrestler Hetal Dave, Getting To The Ring Is Harder Than Fighting

A young dreamer who did not let gender roles or financial challenges stop her from pursuing her dreams – Hetal Dave is a tough lady who became the first female Sumo Wrestler India has.

Tenacious and brave, Hetal struggled to take up a career choice that no one had taken up before and despite all the challenges, she has managed to bridge the gap between genders and inspire many others.

I am myself in awe, as I don’t ever recall ever having heard of Indians pursuing Sumo Wrestling, much less an Indian woman. Psyched about our conversation, I dive right into the interview.

How did you come to pursue Sumo Wrestling?

I was a Judo player since a very young age. During our sessions, we had some of the male Sumo Wrestlers coming in to practice with us. And that is when the game caught my fancy – I found it extremely interesting. I asked my Coach if I could play, and he warned me that Sumo Wrestlers are almost always a sport only for men and that I have to bear my own expenses. I told him that that wasn’t enough to stop me and here I am today.

What was your childhood like?

I was always into sports. Since the age of five, I had been gaining expertise in Judo. And I managed to become an International Player in Judo as well. I suppose I was always a sports girl.

What about your family? Were they supportive of your career decisions?

They were all pretty cool with it. They have always been supportive and have always had my back. However, we live in such a conservative community. I feel like I have been immensely blessed to have such a supportive and broad minded family. There were people in the society who raised objections but my family and I did not bother about them.

Of course. I think having a reliable support system is needed, no matter what your path in life may be (chiming in my agreement).

So, how do people usually react when they find out what you do?

(Chuckles) People are usually very shocked or surprised. They often have misconceptions that Sumo Wrestlers are always huge and heavy. But that is true only for professional male Wrestlers. For us, we fit into the Amateur category, in which we participate in tournaments worldwide.

And do people recognize you ever, when they run into you?

Yeah there are a few who do. I met a few people randomly who recognize me and tell me that they follow me on social media or have seen or read some of my interviews. But there are not a lot of them, and the ones who do, often have trouble placing me in the right context.

What were some of the biggest challenges being in a sport that no one follows in India?

Getting a sponsorship for the tournaments I wanted to participate in. Since people don’t know much about this sport in India and there are many other options like Cricket or Hockey or Tennis, where they get more exposure as a sponsor. Therefore, getting sponsors was a big issue.

During international events, were you ever treated differently because of being an Indian woman?

Definitely yes. I was treated differently, sort of like the special one. It was because of several reasons, one being that I was a vegetarian. Another, of course, was the fact that I am an Indian woman. But then I always wanted to be different and stand out in the crowd. And so I always celebrated my uniqueness. And people there were also extremely proud of me and took great care of me.

Did you ever get a chance to visit Japan during all your tournaments?

No, sadly. That is the one thing that is still unchecked on my bucket list. Because Japan is the Mecca of both my sports, Judo and Sumo. I was about to go for an Indo Japan Meet but it was cancelled because the Japanese think of Sumo as something with ritualistic significance and they did not want it to be turned into a cultural performance.

What do you do when not engaged in wrestling?

Currently, I am training kids for Judo and they are National players now. I am super proud of all their work.

Ah, the mentee becomes the mentor!

And how do you go about procuring funding for your sport?

I got my sponsorships because of the media. An interview or an article would lead to my name being picked up by sponsors who took me in. So, I attribute a lot of my work to the assistance of the media. At a time when I had lost all hope, it was the media through which I procured funding for my sport.

What inspired you to pursue your dream, despite all the hurdles you might face?

I suppose it was my childhood spirit and my love for sports that helped me decide. I like to think that it was my destiny to do what I did. I have done other sports like powerlifting, weightlifting and boxing as well. But Judo and Sumo Wrestling were my end goal.

Who is a role model for you?

My father.

Oh, and why is that?

Well, I have seen him struggling for my brother and me. I have seen a confidence in him that taught me that nothing is unattainable and every goal just requires hard work and dedication. And he has always been by my side. And I think that whoever I am today, it’s because of the support of my family.

Lastly, would you like to share some advice with young Indian women who are struggling with their own dreams?

I would just like to say that whatever you are aiming for, go for it with a 100 percent effort and you’ll get to it eventually. It’ll get really difficult but once you learn to fight back and learn to never lose hope, you can achieve it. Some day.

Hetal Dave has successfully conquered all her hurdles and lived to tell her tale of adventure. And we keep wishing her luck for her future, and hope that though she is the first female Sumo Wrestler in India, she won’t be the last.

This article was first published on September 17, 2017.