For Her First Book ‘The Permanent Resident’, Indian Origin Author Roanna Gonsalves Wins Literary Award

On Monday, Indian-origin author Roanna Gonsalves was awarded by the Australian government a literary prize for her collection of short stories, The Permanent Resident, published in 2016. The book had also won the Multicultural NSW Award from the State Library of New South Wales.

“I am absolutely thrilled and honored to have won the multicultural award,” Gonsalves said. “It was a very strong shortlist and I feel I got lucky. I was over the moon when I heard my name.”

The award she won is one of the several “NSW Premier’s Literary Awards”, carries a 20,000-Australian-dollar (Rs 10 lakh) prize and is given to books which focus on the cultural diversity in the country. A collection of 16 stories, The Permanent Resident is about the experiences of Indian migrants in Australia which Gonsalves derives from her own life. She moved to Australia in 1998 as a student after she graduated from St Xavier’s College in Mumbai.

The jury found her book to be “a brilliant, entertaining and moving exploration of migrant life that, despite focusing on one migrant community, manages to tell universal truths”. The jury said the book “tackles racism, marriage, family, friendship, work and more” through “largely unexplored” characters and stories.

H/T: Scroll