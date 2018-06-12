For FIFA 2018 World Cup, Two Indian Kids To Be The Official Match Ball Carriers

In the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia, 10-year-old Rishi Tej of Karnataka and 11-year-old Nathania John K. of Tamil Nadu will be the two Official Match Ball Carriers (OMBC). During the Belgium vs Panama game, one of them will carry the match ball while before the Brazil vs Costa Rica match the other will get to be on the pitch.

For Indian football players between the ages of 10-14, Kia motors, as an automotive partner of FIFA, have created an exciting opportunity to experience the 2018 FIFA World Cup as part of the Kia Official Match Ball Carrier (OMBC) program.

As part of the OMBC programme, India captain Sunil Chhetri was the one who conducted the trials in Gurugram last month which had more than 1600 children as participants. Fifty children were shortlisted, of which Rishi and Nathania made it to the final selection.

H/T: The Hindu