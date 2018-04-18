For Bringing Down Harvey Weinstein And Bringing About A Revolution, NYT And New Yorker Win Pulitzer

The New York Times and New Yorker have been jointly awarded the Pulitzer Prize for their public service of making major revelations of sexual harassment and abuse that had taken place in Hollywood, politics, the media. Their reporting on Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment and assault over the decades was the trigger that led to the widespread #MeToo movement.

Their reports, in October 2017, brought 66-year-old Weinstein, the Hollywood mogul, down after which his wife left him and a criminal investigation was started against him, leaving him to fight a litany of civil lawsuits. More than 100 women have accused the producer of sexual harassment and rape since.

Their work “exposed powerful and wealthy sexual predators, including allegations against one of Hollywood’s most influential producers, bringing them to account for long-suppressed claims of coercion, brutality and victim silencing thus spurring a worldwide reckoning about sexual abuse of women,” said Dana Canedy, the Pulitzer administrator.

The award was accepted by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey of the Times team and New Yorker contributor Ronan Farrow.

H/T: The Hindu