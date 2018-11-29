For A Film About How Cellphones Are Ruining Us, I Spent Half Of The Very Tedious ‘2.0’ On My Phone

You don’t go to watch a Rajinikanth film for any reason other than to watch Rajinikanth. But, at least in 2.0, filmmaker S Shankar miscalculated how long he can capitalise on the actor’s superstardom. Because 150 minutes is way too long for this film.

The sequel to the 2010 film Enthiran or Robot, 2.0 is tackling a very 2018 problem, people’s over-dependence on cellphones and how they’re ruining, well, everything from emotional connections to the ecosystem. That sounds like a very noble and interesting premise, which is why the first hour of the film is enjoyable in a what-if-this-happens-to-us sort of way. In Chennai, every single cellphone is snatched out of people’s hands by a mysterious force and mayhem ensues. People are frantically trying to figure out how to live without WhatsApp and selfies, while iPhone users are wondering if there’s a special place where they can complain. So far so good.

Once scientist Dr Vaseegaran (Rajinikanth) realises that this is being caused by some otherworldly force with the help of his new robot Nila (Amy Jackson), he convinces the government to remove the ban on Chitti (also Rajinikanth) that was imposed on him at the end of Enthiran, because only he can go up against whoever this smartphone-hating demon is. Soon, we find out that it is Akshay Kumar, a giant bird demon made entirely of the stolen cellphones. His look is on point and sufficiently terror-inducing. He used to be a real human being called Pakshi Rajan, an ornithologist who was super attached to birds and died because no one took him seriously when he said that cellphones were killing an entire generation of birds critical to our survival.

One major problem with the film is the repetitive nature of the clashes between different versions of Rajinikanth and the bird demon. Initially, simply because of the stunning visual effects, you are spellbound by what is happening on the screen. VFX supervisor Srinivas Mohan deserves a special mention here for his brilliant work. Cellphones kill people by literally invading their homes and bodies, and no description can do justice to these imaginative scenes.

The bird demon chases and hurts people until Chitti somehow renders it useless. But then that happens again, and again, and again. It happens so much that by the time the climax comes, and you are treated to over 500 mini-Rajinikanths, you’re done. You don’t care, partially because the bird demon is not wrong. Cellphones ARE ruining us and the fact that the film only addresses this in passing at the tail end is strange. We can have a grey area in this tale of good versus evil, can’t we?

Akshay does his part with a lot of earnestness, and his villain didn’t have to be as one-note as the director made him. But I guess that’s what you get for going against Superstar Rajni, who seems to be having a lot of fun playing different versions of Chitti. The one female character in the film, Nila, is such an afterthought that there is hardly anything to say about her here. She’s a robot who has to stay expressionless for most of the film, and Amy is well-cast in that sense.

The film would have been a lot more fun if it were crisper and tighter, but because of its sheer length that the weak plot did not deserve, it ends up being an exhausting watch.