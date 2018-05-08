Food Regulators Set New Guidelines For Labelling Genetically Modified Food

Genetically modified (GM) food products in India will now need to have elaborate labels that state ingredients and other required information clearly. The Central government, for the first time, have laid down norms for labelling GM food.

The food regulators have laid down the guideline that at least 5% content from genetically engineered sources need to be labelled. Also, according to draft regulations by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), foods that exceed norms of sugar and fat should carry ‘red’ and ‘green’ labels specifying the extent to which they do so.

However, a final draft of the regulations is not ready. FSSAI CEO Pawan Agarwal said, “This isn’t the final draft. There will be one more version and that will be reviewed for 30 days.”

For the past two years, the government has been contemplating a system for labelling GM foods. The current laws prohibit any GM food, unless cleared by the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (an Environment Ministry body), from being sold in the country.

Through a 2007 notification, the Ministry exempted processed foods from this requirement; this has been stayed by the courts. There was also a dispute between the FSSAI, a Union Health Ministry body, and the Environment Ministry on who checks if a particular food had a GE provenance. Mr. Agarwal said, “The companies will check the GM content and we will conduct further tests and checks.”

The guidelines draft also demands the label of GM food to define the safe levels of fat, sugar, and salt in processed food. If the value of energy from total sugar is more than 10 percent of the total energy (kcal) provided by the 100 g/100 ml of the product, food packs will have a designated space coloured RED. It will also be coloured red in case the value of energy (kcal) from trans-fat is more than 1 percent of the total energy (kcal) provided by the 100 g/100 ml of the product and if total fat or sodium content provided by the 100 g/100 ml of the product is more than certain specified threshold values.

H/T: The Hindu