Detained For Protesting Outside SC Against CJI Ranjan Gogoi, More Than 50 Women Have Been Released

The three-judge in-house inquiry committee of the SC, which had been investigating the sexual harassment allegations against Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, gave a clean chit to him on 6th May as they found no proof to substantiate the allegations.

On April 30th, the 35-year-old complainant had withdrawn from the inquiry proceedings as she had “serious concerns and reservations” about getting justice. She was not allowed the presence of a lawyer during the hearings, no video or audio recording of the committee’s proceedings exist, and no copy of the statement recorded was given to her.

Aggravated by the Supreme Court’s decision, more than 50 lawyers, students, and women’s rights activists had gathered outside SC in the early hours of 7th May to protest the ‘no substance’ findings against Gogoi. But soon, Section 144 was imposed outside on the peaceful protests, following which the women were detained for more than four hours in the Mandir Marg police station.

“Due process has not been followed, the whole proceedings were not transparent. We ask the Supreme Court, the highest court to follow procedure. When a woman raises her voice, due process needs to be followed,” said Kalpana Vishwanath, founder of @SafetipinApp

“They (police) literally dragged us to the van.” said Poonam Kaushik, GS, Pragatisheel Mahila Sangathan.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision, the complainant in the case had expressed her disappointment, adding that she felt “extremely scared and terrified” now.

“I, the woman complainant, a former Supreme Court employee, am highly disappointed and dejected to learn that the in-house Committee ‘has found no substance’ in my complaint and feel that gross injustice has been done to me as a woman citizen of India. I am now extremely scared and terrified because the in-house committee, despite having all material placed before them, appears to have given me no justice or protection,” she said.

“Today, my worst fears have come true, and all hope of justice and redress from the committee have been shattered,” she added. “In fact the committee has announced that I will not even be provided a copy of the Report, and so I have no way of comprehending the reasons and basis for the summary dismissal of my Complaint of sexual harassment and victimization.”

You too can become a part of this nationwide protest against the biased judgment of the Supreme Court.

H/T: Scroll