Following A Zero-Waste Lifestyle, T. Lalita Is On A Mission To Make Her Life Plastic Free

Cans, packets, pouches… and this list of plastic products seemingly has no end. They are choking our planet, our atmosphere and believe it or not, it is killing the one place human race can survive- Earth. Thankfully, some people have grasped the gravity of the issue and switched to organic, chemical-free products, taking a step towards being environmentally aware.

One such individual is T. Lalita, 23, who is a consultant at Stree Mukti Sanghatana. Here she worked on a program that focuses on the welfare of female waste pickers and solid waste management.

“Having met these women who are historically marginalized as they are Dalit and having seen the pathetic conditions they work in at the dumping ground, localities etc., I realized that changes in our lifestyle have to be made. As our markets are flooded with plastic, it is difficult to reduce our consumption. So, I decided to start making lifestyle choices and switch to handmade, sustainable and organic products,” said Lalita.

“That’s how my zero waste journey began and I started composting the wet waste at home. Until then I saw homemade products as a very Pinterest concept. After reading up more on zero waste lifestyles and looking at videos on YouTube I decided to make a permanent switch to eco-friendly chemical and plastic free products which could be composted in the basket kept in my balcony,” she added.

Following a zero-waste lifestyle, Lalita makes her products by ingredients sourced at home or easily available in the local market.

“My mother would wash my hair with reetha (soapnut) and scrub my body with moong dal flour. I switched back to these two products and gave up soap and shampoo. Reetha leftovers can be composted easily and gram flour is available as well. I sometimes add turmeric to the gram flour and crushed hibiscus leaves which acts as a natural conditioner. All these are recipes that my mother and generations before her have relied on,” she shared.

“I also make hair masks which are Brahmi based, methi/fenugreek seeds based and I occasionally treat my hair with egg whites as well. All these are extremely pocket-friendly methods which save trips to the parlor as well. I simply compost the waste generated and store it for the future,” she added. “Most of these products have worked because my mother kept guiding me throughout and shared her knowledge with me. But often such recipes work only with some trial and error.”

Since she started using self-made products, she has noticed that her monthly expenditure has reduced. Next, she plans to focus on her diet.

“I’m able to focus more of my attention to my diet, which I would also like to make changes to by eliminating unhealthy foods and eating at home to reduce plastic consumption by eating out,” she said.

