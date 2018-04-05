FolkToWork: Women Of Virat Nagar Village Sing About Their Regrets And Hopes

Together with Radio Mirchi, we’re working on the music album #FolkToWork that echoes the inner voice of rural women from Rajasthan. In the past couple of months, Team IWB got a chance to travel to some villages across the desert state and meet hundreds of families brightened by the energies of their purdah-clad women.

This time, #FolkToWork made us walk into Virat Nagar, a small hamlet in Alwar district. Let us make you meet three women who smilingly shared their ordeals with us and even turned them into musical notes.

Anita, 18

Anita had to quit education after grade 5 after one day the village Panchayat decided it wasn’t safe for girls to travel all alone to school anymore. Today, she spends time managing household and cattle while her younger brother goes to school without any dispute. Aanchi, Anita’s mother, who herself is illiterate, regrets not fighting for her daughter’s right to education. She told us, “I see girls becoming financially independent because they get to attend school. It’s sad that my daughter and I have only got household chores in our destiny.”

Kausalya, 52

Kausalya is married into a farmer’s family, where most of the members are illiterate. A grandmother already, she hopes for a brighter future for her four grandchildren. She thinks it is sad that women weren’t allowed to attend school when she was young and the situation hasn’t gotten any better in all these years.

Kausalya’s day is mostly spent in the fields where she cultivates pulses and vegetables that her family sells in the market on a daily basis. And even though she insists on child education irrespective of the gender, she suggests that the kids shouldn’t leave their villages just because they find the city life fancier. Instead, they must use their education to help grow their homeland.

Saroj, 32

A mother of 5, Saroj is one hell of a woman. She stood tall like a pillar and kept fighting till she won her children’s right to education. “I do not want my kids to live the kind of life I’m living. I want them to study and realise their dreams so they can make it big in future. I am glad the govt. is establishing more schools in remote areas. I will make sure my kids utilise this benefit to its fullest,” says the determined mother.

With project #FolkToWork, we’re collecting the unexplored tunes and tales sung by rural Indian women like Anita, Kausalya, and Saroj. Get ready to listen to these women in the Folk-Rock IWB rendition launching very soon.

