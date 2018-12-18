Focusing On Stigma Around Menstruation In India, Film ‘Period. End Of Sentence’ Makes It To Oscar Shortlist

Women in India face many stereotypes and have to basically battle patriarchy and narrow mindset of society in their day-to-day life. But when it comes to the topic of menstruation, the stigma they endure is even more deep-rooted, thus making it a taboo subject. There are men like Arunachalam Muruganathan who are working on removing the stigma around menstruation and Period. End of Sentence, focusing on this real-life Pad Man, has made it to the Oscar shortlist in the Documentary Short Subject category.

Executive produced by Guneet Monga and co-produced by Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment, the film primarily talks about how women in India are facing and striving to break the taboo around periods. It follows the story of the girls and women in Hapur in northern India and what happens after a pad machine is installed in their village.



Created by The Pad Project, an organization established by a group of students at the Oakwood School in Los Angeles and their teacher, Melissa Berton, the film is directed by award-winning Iranian-American filmmaker Rayka Zehtabchi.

