Flt Lt Bhawana Kanth Becomes The First IAF Woman Fighter To Undertake Missions By Day

On Wednesday, Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth made history by becoming the first woman fighter pilot of the Indian Air Force (IAF) to qualify for combat missions by day. She is from the first batch of women fighter pilots to conduct a solo fight in the IAF.

Hailing from Bihar’s Darbhanga, Bhawna completed her BE (Medical Electronics) from BMS College of Engineering in Bengaluru before she joined the IAF fighter squadron in November 2017 and flew her first solo flight on a MiG-21 Bison in March 2018. “She is the first woman fighter pilot to be qualified to undertake missions on a fighter aircraft by day. She has been able to achieve this feat with her hard work and perseverance,” shared Air Force Spokesperson Group Captain Anupam Banerjee.

A proud father, Tej Narayan Kanth, speaking to The Indian Express, shared, “Bhawana was good at studies right from the beginning. She used to talk about flying from her school days. Even though she pursued engineering from Bengaluru, she kept trying for the Air Force. We are so proud of her. What else can a father ask for?”

Kanth has currently been posted to a frontline base at Nal in Rajasthan, from where she will operate with her squadron.

H/T: The Indian Express