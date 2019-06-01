Flight Lieutenant Mohana Singh Becomes The First Woman Fighter Pilot To Fly Hawk Jet

It was only a few days ago that Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth broke all barriers and became the first women pilot to qualify to undertake combat missions. Following her footsteps is Flight Lieutenant Mohana Singh, who became the first woman fighter pilot to fly by day on a Hawk advanced jet aircraft, the Indian Air Force said on Friday.

Mohana was announced as the first combat pilot along with two of her cohort, Bhawana Kanth and Avani Chaturvedi, who were all inducted into the Indian Air Force fighter squadron together in June 2016. As per an official statement released by the IAF on Friday, Mohana landed after a relentless four-aircraft combat sortie at Kalaikunda Air Force station in West Bengal, which was the last sortie of being fully operational on the Hawk jets.

“She has undertaken many practice missions which involved firing of rockets, guns and dropping high calibre bombs and also participated in various Air Force Level flying exercises,” the IAF statement added. “She has a total of over 500 hours of incident-free flying of which 380 hours are on the Hawk Mk 132 jet.”

Mohana completed her schooling from Air Force School, New Delhi, and her B.Tech in Electronics & Communication from Global Institute of Management and Emerging Technologies, Amritsar. Having graduated in 2014, Mohana was recruited for IT giant Tata Consultancy Services, however, she always dreamt of flying planes.

H/T: Scroll