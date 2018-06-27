‘Flesh Trade’ of Telugu Actors Exposed, Cultural Events Were Used As Cover

On November 20, 2017, a Telugu film actor was detained by the U.S. officials at Chicago’s O’Hare airport. Though her visa application stated that she was going to attend a Telugu Association Star Night on 18th November in California, she had arrived two days after the event and also landed in faraway Chicago. This made the authorities suspicious of her.

It was later found that a person identified as Raju had given her the documents and the invitation letters submitted by her were fake. Both the office-bearers of Telugu Association of Southern California (TASC), and North America Telugu Society (NATS), denied issuing the letters.

Investigators conducted internet searches based on Raju’s phone number and email id after which they found that the phone number was being used by a man named Modugumudi Kishan. He had been accessing two email IDs frequently from his home in Illinois and one ID used by the woman visitor was accessed from his home Internet Service as well.

It was his mobile number which was listed under the female actor’s flight ticket as the contact and her flight tickets, as well as that of other victims, were booked from his credit card. In fact, his email id was used to book 76 air tickets from November 2016 to November 2017.

Using the same email id 42 hotel room reservations were made across the U.S. between November 2016 and January 2018. Along with another suspect, Chandrakala Purnima, he had collected $1,000 to $2,500 from individuals who wanted to spend a few hours with the actors and even used their own house to host the clients.

Kishan’s house was searched and a fake U.S. ‘lawful permanent resident’ card and social security card in Kishan’s name was found. Also, copies of letters allegedly given by a Telugu Association to the U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad requesting visas, diaries with victims’ names were seized from his house. It was also found that though his visa had expired in April 2015, Kishan had stayed on in the U.S.

Both the suspects were arrested by the United States Border Patrol (USBP) January 23, 2018, and released on bond on February 23. Their trial is scheduled to take place in November.

Commenting on this exposed sex ring, Mohan Nannapaneni, former President of Telugu Association of North America (TANA), said: “The hard work of so many people over four decades is hit and the commitment to preserve their culture and language in an alien land is undermined.”

H/T: The Hindu