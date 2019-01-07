Fleeing Saudi Arabia To Escape Her Family, 18 Y.O. Finally Finds Hope As Thailand Vows Not To Deport Her

Rahaf Mohammed M Alqunun, an 18-year-old Saudi woman, had been stopped from entering Thailand and was held at Bangkok airport as she neither had a return ticket nor any money. Saying that she will be killed if she is sent back to Saudi Arabia, she sought help from Thailand’s government who have promised not to deport her to Saudi Arabia.

As per Rahaf, as soon as she arrived in Bangkok, a Saudi diplomat seized her passport and on Sunday, Thailand authorities dished out the decision of her deportation as she did not meet the requirements for a Thai visa. But Rahaf insisted that she had no plans of staying in Thailand and was on her way to Australia to seek asylum.

It was later found that her male guardian had reported her for traveling “without his permission”. Rahaf disclosed that she was running away from her family as she had been facing physical and psychological abuse at their hands.



“My family is strict and locked me in a room for six months just for cutting my hair,” she said.

“I’m sure 100 percent they will kill me as soon as I get out of the Saudi jail.”

“She ran away from her family to avoid marriage and she is concerned she may be in trouble returning to Saudi Arabia. We sent officials to take care of her now,” said Thailand’s immigration chief Surachate Hakparn.

Rahaf took to Twitter where via a live video she pleaded her case, sharing that her father had lied to Saudi embassy officials about her being a “psychiatric patient” who had to be returned.



When the immigration officers tried to return her back to her family, she barricaded herself into her hotel room at Bangkok airport and refused to board a flight to Kuwait City.

“My brothers and family and the Saudi embassy will be waiting for me in Kuwait,” she said. “My life is in danger. My family threatens to kill me for the most trivial things.” As she had said that she won’t leave the hotel room until she got to meet the UN refugee agency, Melissa Fleming, head of communications at the refugee agency. has organized a meeting with Rahaf.

Even Thailand’s chief of immigration police has assured that the country would “protect her as best we can”.



“She is now under the sovereignty of Thailand, no one and no embassy can force her to go anywhere,” he said. “We will talk to her and do whatever she requests. Since she escaped trouble to seek our help… we will not send anyone to their death.”



