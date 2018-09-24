Flavia Agnes On Darul Qazas And How Everything Concerning Islam Is Branded As Anti-Women

Writer and activist Flavia Agnes, who is a leading women’s rights lawyer, talks about misconceptions surrounding Islamic laws including the ongoing debate on setting up darul qazas in every district and how everything concerning Islam is perceived as anti-women.

The 71-year-old writer and activist suggests looking at the benefits that can come from darul qazas and avoid negativity surrounding it, which majorly comes from the prevailing Islamophobia. She told Firstpost, “An impression seems to have been created that this move to set up darul qazas in every district is driven by an objective to undermine the impact of the recent constitutional bench ruling in the triple talaq (Shayara Bano vs Union of India) case, which had declared triple talaq invalid last August. But this premise has no basis since darul qazas have been functioning in India for a long time.”

Flavia Agnes further explained, “For instance, Imarat-e-Sharia in Patna, which has a well-oiled alternate dispute resolution mechanism, was set up in 1920 and has a broad network of darul qazas across many north Indian states. At that time, there was no controversy around the setting up of this institution. Additionally, there are also darul qazas run by muftis who are not affiliated to any darul qazas. In fact, the AIMPLB does not have the monopoly of setting up darul qazas. Any learned mufti who is socially conscious may set up a darul qaza to help resolve family disputes.”

Agnes said that the prevailing Islamophobia is making us so ignorant that everything that comes under Islamic laws is assumed to be anti-women. “Right now, there is so much Islamophobia and fear of ‘the other’, because we do not know about the traditions, customs, and practices of Muslims. Through our ignorance, we are branding everything concerning Islam as anti-women,” she said.

“Recently, at a Muslim women’s conclave, titled ‘Muslim Women – Rights and Reality’, some activists mentioned a project they have started in Hyderabad called ‘Adopt a Mosque’. They invite a group of students and concerned citizens to visit a mosque, interact with the Imam of the mosque and also observe the namaz (prayers) that takes place and the rituals that are followed. To this I wish to add, we can all visit a darul qaza and find out for ourselves how disputes are resolved before making erroneous and invalid presumptions about them. This might help to clear the air,” she added.

According to Agnes, darul qazas, in fact, provide a comfortable space for Muslim women to come forward and talk about their family issues. “I have visited around eight that are functioning (in Mumbai) and each one said more women approach them than men. A few of these stated that around 95 percent are women,” she stated. “This is because when a Muslim woman faces domestic violence she often prefers to go to a darul qaza to dissolve her marriage rather than the family court. In a darul qaza, women feel more comfortable since they are familiar with the culture and understand the language. Also, darul qazas offer expeditious and cheaper options to resolve family disputes, than the civil courts.”

Men approach the darul qazas if their wife has deserted them or the wife has filed a criminal case under Section 498A of the IPC (Indian Penal Code), and they do not approach it for pronouncing talaq. This is usually done privately in the presence of witnesses and the talaqnama is drawn by a qazi and sent across by a lawyer along with a legal notice.

Agnes finds that such alternative resolution mechanisms can be a great help in a country where cases are dragged on for a very long time. “Alternative dispute resolution mechanisms like Lok Adalats (People’s Courts), meditation centres etc. are encouraged. Therefore, I do not think the government will abolish the darul qazas.”

She suggested, “Even if they are abolished, people can still choose various alternative fora such as the local panchayats (village councils), mediation by family elders, religious heads and local political parties etc. to resolve civil disputes. For instance, even among Christians and Hindus, such alternatives are available. Christians have their own church tribunals and many lower caste Hindus approach their caste panchayats or village panchayats to resolve family disputes.”

Speaking on disputes around divorce laws, she said, “The Hindu Marriage Act validates the divorces granted as per custom of the caste. So if Muslims opt for obtaining khula (divorce initiated by the wife) in a darul qaza, the husband also accepts this forum for resolving the dispute and both parties abide by the decision of the darul qazas, how can this be stopped? At the most, after the khula is obtained, the parties may still file a declaratory suit in a family court, that is all to obtain a formal decree. But the parties may not consider it necessary.”

Explaining what she meant when she said that the media too often portrays the plight of Muslim women in India inaccurately (as lacking rights) and manipulates the story to fit politically charged discourse, Agnes said, “Based on a study conducted by Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan (the findings and methodology of which were challenged by legal scholars) several articles appeared in the media. A bench of the Supreme Court while denying a Hindu woman right to ancestral property, totally out of context, then made a reference that a Constitution Bench be set up to examine the lack of rights of Muslim women, though this was not an issue before the court. Shayara Bano is a victim of domestic violence just like 50 percent of all Indian women are. She had left her matrimonial home and was residing with her parents. Remedies to her concerns (maintenance, access to her children and protection against domestic violence) were available to her under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, but perhaps no one advised her about this.”

She continued, “When her husband filed for Restitution of Conjugal Rights, she contacted a Supreme Court lawyer to transfer this case from Lucknow to Kashipur. As a counterblast, the husband’s lawyer sent her a talaqnama. Since a Constitution Bench was constituted, her lawyer advised her to file a writ petition and challenge the talaqnama, though she herself consistently maintained that she does not wish to return to her husband due to the domestic violence. So according to me, this case does not strictly fit the formula of ‘instant and arbitrary triple talaq’. But the writ petition gave her instant fame and she became known as a crusader for Muslim women. Recently, I read reports that she has joined the BJP.”

Writer and activist Agnes is now also a co-founder of Majlis, a legal and cultural resource centre that campaigns for and provides legal representation to women and children. She is also a practicing lawyer at the Bombay High Court and an advisor to the Maharashtra State Government’s ministry of women and child development department.

H/T: Firstpost