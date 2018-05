Five Trends We’re Crushing On From The Veere Di Wedding Promotions

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania have made several appearances over the last one month for the promotions of their upcoming film,ย Veere Di Wedding. All different locations with one constant – amazing fashion!

Four talented women with unlimited style drive have given us a wide range of options to match with our style. Chic, casual, or contemporary, pick your style from the rainbow of choices these girls are providing us with.

Check out the 5 trends we’re crushing on:

Big, Dramatic Statement Earrings

Big, Dramatic Statement Earrings

Polka Dots

Belts

Easy Breezy

Easy Breezy

Denim Love

Denim Love

Kalinidi 10.8k Likes, 37 Comments – Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Instagram: “Kalinidi”