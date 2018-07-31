Five-Time World Champion Boxer MC Mary Kom Spends Quality Time With Her Children

Commonwealth gold-medalist, Olympic bronze-medalist, and a five-time world champion, boxer MC Mary Kom is a woman who holds many titles. Besides being a glory to the nation, she is a Member of Parliament and a mother of three children. Juggling time between all of her responsibilities, she was recently seen spending quality time with her three boys.

When, in an interview with Parent Circle, she was asked about the parenting approach she and her husband use, she said, “Our approaches are a little bit different. My husband is soft by nature, so is his approach to everyone including our kids. He corrects them with ease and softly. In my case, I do not compromise easily, even with my kids. I let them know for sure that they should not repeat the mistake they have made. Meanwhile, I appreciate them for all their accomplishments.“

Because they get very little time off from their work, they spend it by staying with their kids. “We hardly have time to go out for dinner and holidays outside. The little time that we have together, we laugh together and sometimes we let our children perform what they have learnt in school,“ Mary shared.

The sport her children are interested in is football. “They are crazy about football. It is always football for them in their free time. They have achieved quite a lot in sports in their school, even beyond football. I support them in every possible way. I bring them sports kits whenever I travel abroad,“ said Mary.

On the mantra to balance work and family, she said, “Just like the boxing ring, I am swift and quick in my decision and action in my daily life too. This enables me to accomplish several tasks. Being on time (and waking up early), help me tackle my various responsibilities.“

She wants her boys to grow up into men who respect women, and are good and compassionate human beings.

Two years ago, she had written an open letter to her boys where she shared how we need to build a society that respects women as she shared the incident when she was molested at the age of 17. She, in the letter, conveyed to her sons that their father dedicates his time to the family and when they hear words like “house-husband” they shouldn’t find it derogatory.

She also taught them that a no from a girl means no. The Indian boxer dedicated her recent gold medal at Gold Coast Commonwealth to her three sons and thanked her coaches and support staff for believing in her.