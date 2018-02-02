Five Delicious Dips That Would Make Your Gastronomical Fantasies Come True

A consensus can easily be reached on the fact that dips make everything better. From paranthas to nachos, a dip is something that completes and complements them all. We at IWB are all for dips and have compiled a list along with recipes of five insanely delicious dips to share with you all.

Caramelized Onion Dip

Imagine caramelized onions in a dip! As if the golden beauties weren’t already an epitome of perfection, some sweet chef from heaven incorporated them in a dip and the results are salivatingly amazing. Follow the recipe below if you, just like us, can’t stop picturing that dip slathered on a burger:

Ingredients:

3 medium-size yellow onions (thinly sliced)

2 tablespoons salted butter

2 teaspoons each salt and sugar

1/4 cup white wine

12 ounces sour cream

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

fresh parsley to taste

soy sauce or Worcestershire to taste

Instructions: Heat the butter in a nonstick skillet over medium heat and add the onions. Sprinkle them with salt and sugar, and saute for 10-15 minutes. Pour a little bit of wine in and let it sizzle out. After about 30 minutes, your onions should be deeply golden brown and fragrant. Now transfer the caramelized onions to a cutting board and chop coarsely into small pieces. Mix the cream cheese and sour cream and then mix in the onions and a handful of fresh parsley. Taste and season.

Easy Muhammara Dip

Having its roots in Aleppo, Syria, Muhammara is a spicy pepper dip. This dip is the perfect manifestation of sugar and spice and everything nice. Follow the recipe if you can’t wait to dip your chips into this dip:

Ingredients:

2-3 Tbsp (30-45 ml) pomegranate molasses (or 3/4 cup (180 ml) pomegranate juice)

3 red bell peppers (360 g) skin on

3 Tbsp breadcrumbs

1/2 tsp ground cumin

1/2 tsp sea salt, plus more to taste

2 tsp Aleppo chilli flakes, plus more to taste (or sub red pepper flake and reduce to 1/4 tsp)

1 clove garlic (3 g), minced (or sub garlic-infused oil)

1/2 cup (60 g) raw walnuts*, loosely chopped

1 Tbsp (15 ml) olive oil (if avoiding oil, omit)

2 Tbsp (30 ml) lemon juice

Instructions: To make your own pomegranate molasses, heat 3/4 cup (180 ml) pomegranate juice in a small saucepan over a medium heat until it reaches a low boil. Then reduce heat to a steady simmer and cook for 20-30 minutes or until reduced by half. Set aside to cool.Place whole bell peppers directly on the flame. Roast for 20-25 minutes or until blackened on the outside. Cover with foil to let steam and cool for 10 minutes. Then peel away the core, seeds, and skins and set aside. To a food processor, add pomegranate molasses, bread crumbs, cumin, salt, chilli flakes, garlic, walnuts, olive oil, and lemon juice and pulse to combine. Then add roasted peppers and pulse a few more times to combine. I think a little texture is nice in this dip instead of a purée. Taste and adjust flavour as needed, adding more lemon for acidity, garlic for “zing,”chilli flakes for spice, pomegranate molasses for sweetness/depth of flavour, sea salt for saltiness, or cumin for smokiness.

Pico de Gallo

This the easiest and the spiciest recipe of them all and goes really well with desi food. Follow the recipe here:

Ingredients:

2 cups chopped plum tomatoes, about 8 whole

1-2 jalapeños, seeded and finely chopped depending on your heat preference

½ white onion, finely chopped

½ cup chopped cilantro or more to taste

Juice of 1 lime

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Instructions: Add all ingredients to a bowl and stir to combine. Season with more kosher salt, lime or cilantro to taste. Refrigerate for 1 hour or up to 2 days.

Chikpea Shawarma Dip

With a hummus base and looks to die for this would certainly make a trophy dip and we wouldn’t mind to gobble it up on its own. Follow the recipe:

Ingredients:

Chickpeas

1 15-ounce (425 g) can chickpeas, well drained

1 Tbsp (15 ml) olive or avocado oil

1 tsp coconut sugar

1/2 tsp smoked paprika

1/2 tsp ground cumin

1/2 tsp ground turmeric

1/2 tsp dried oregano

1/2 tsp sea salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

GARLIC HERB SAUCE

1/4 cup (60 g) hummus

1 Tbsp (15 ml) lemon juice

3/4 – 1 tsp dried dill (or sub 2-3 tsp fresh)

3 cloves garlic, minced (1 1/2 Tbsp or 9 g)

Water or unsweetened almond milk to thin

PARSLEY SALAD optional

1 cup packed (75 g) finely chopped parsley

1/2 cup (75 g) diced cherry tomatoes

1/4 cup (35 g) diced red onion

1 Tbsp (15 ml) lemon juice

1 Tbsp (15 ml) olive oil

Pinch each sea salt and black pepper

HUMMUS

16 ounces (453 g) hummus

FOR SERVING

Pita chips or fresh pita

Vegetables (cucumber, red pepper, etc.)

Chili garlic sauce

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 C) and add well-drained chickpeas to a mixing bowl. Top with oil, sugar, and spices and toss to combine. Then spread on a bare or parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake for 20-22 minutes or until deep golden brown and fragrant. Set aside. In the meantime, prepare your sauce by adding all ingredients to a mixing bowl and whisking to combine, only adding enough water or almond milk to thin so it’s pourable. Taste and adjust seasonings as needed. Add more garlic for more zing, salt for savoriness, lemon juice for freshness, and dill for a more intense herb flavour. Lastly, prepare the parsley-tomato salad by adding parsley, tomato and onion to a small mixing bowl and dressing with lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Toss and set aside. To serve, spread hummus on a serving platter and top with roasted chickpeas, parsley salad, and garlic dill sauce. I also love garnishing mine with chilli garlic sauce for extra heat! Perfect with pita, pita chips, or veggies of choice.

Baked Hummus and Spinach Dip

As if hummus wasn’t already the healthiest dip in the world, this dish has incorporated some spinach into it and all we have to say is yayy. Follow the recipe here:

Ingredients:

3 cups cooked or canned chickpeas, drained, liquid reserved

1 or 2 garlic cloves

¼ cup olive oil, or to taste

¼ cup tahini, or to taste

Salt and black pepper

3 tablespoons lemon juice, or to taste

Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish

Instructions: Put the chickpeas with ½ cup of their cooking liquid (or water) in a blender, add the garlic, oil, and tahini, and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Purée for a minute or 2 until the mixture is very smooth. Add more cooking liquid, oil, or tahini as you like until the consistency is like a smooth dip or thick soup. (Refrigerate for up to a couple days or freeze for months.) Transfer the purée to a medium saucepan over medium heat (or use the microwave); heat through while stirring constantly. Add the lemon juice, then taste and adjust the seasoning, adding more salt, pepper, or lemon juice as needed. Serve warm, garnished with parsley.

