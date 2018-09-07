Five Books From Sonali Bendre’s #SonalisBookClub That You Can Add To Your To-Be-Read List

Actor Sonali Bendre has been fighting cancer with strength and positivity and has been sharing her journey beautifully with her followers through her Instagram page. From getting a haircut to gorgeously posing with her shaved head to putting on a wig, Bendre has been Switching On The Sunshine beautifully.

This phase in her life brought a hiatus to her posts where she shared names of the books she would indulge in under the hashtag #SonalisBookClub, which she revisited recently with a new post.

She celebrated Read a Book Day by announcing the next book for her book club. Bendre has her hands on a historical fiction set in Russia called “A Gentleman in Moscow”.

The actor’s last book club meeting was attended and supported by her close friends Dia Mirza, Sussanne Khan, and Gayatri Oberoi.

Here are five interesting books from Bendre’s book club that can find a space in your shelf too.

#SBC is getting into the new month with a gripping thriller by @robertdugoni’s ‘In The Clearing’. Have heard so much about it and I’m thrilled to start reading this one Looking forward to hearing your thoughts on it in the #SBCBookDiscussion 54.7k Likes, 269 Comments – Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on Instagram: “#SBC is getting into the new month with a gripping thriller by @robertdugoni’s ‘In The Clearing’….”

As we enter the new year, I thought we should go in with feelings of love, hope and optimism, and hence, the last book in #SonalisBookClub for the year 2017 is #TheFortyRulesOfLove by #ElifShafak. See you on the other side! #SBC @shafakelif 60.6k Likes, 326 Comments – Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on Instagram: “As we enter the new year, I thought we should go in with feelings of love, hope and optimism, and…”

Whether it’s for work or play, there’s always a book with me! This month’s book for #SBC is The Mahabharata Quest: The Alexander Secret by Christopher C. Doyle! Excited to read it, especially after our #SBCInConversationWith! #SonalisBookClub 52.9k Likes, 243 Comments – Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on Instagram: “Whether it’s for work or play, there’s always a book with me! This month’s book for #SBC is The…”

Super excited for tomorrow! Author @ajfinnbooks will be joining us for the book discussion of #TheWomanInTheWindow… Live from New York!!! I’m really looking forward to this… tune in to fb.com/iamsonalibendre at 6:30 pm IST! #SonalisBookClub #SBC #WorldBookDay 56.5k Likes, 316 Comments – Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on Instagram: “Super excited for tomorrow! Author @ajfinnbooks will be joining us for the book discussion of…”